Queens Park Rangers could be able to call on the service of Ilias Chair this weekend in a hugely important fixture for the R's against Wigan Athletic.

Gareth Ainsworth has taken charge of a QPR side on the slide in the Championship, with back-to-back defeats against Blackpool and Birmingham City prior to the March international break leaving them 19th in the table.

There are six points between QPR and the relegation zone in the Championship, which still contains Wigan heading into this weekend's round of fixtures.

Could Chair return for QPR v Wigan?

Chair's last appearance for QPR came on February 25th in the 3-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers.

Since then he's missed four straight fixtures across March before the international break, defeat to Birmingham, Blackpool and Rotherham United, as well as the R's win over Watford, with a hamstring injury.

However, the club's official website has confirmed that Chair, along with Leon Balogun, Kenneth Paal, Ethan Laird and Chris Willock could all return against Wigan.

A return to action is something that Chair cannot wait for, with the 25-year-old underlining his eagerness to return as soon as possible.

As quoted by the club's website, he said: "I have really missed it.

"In the off-season we had six weeks off and I couldn’t hold myself and came back earlier. With this injury it has been five weeks and I am itching to get back playing in front of our fans and to help the group.

"We need results. We all know that and I can’t wait to get back and help us get those results."

Chair has played 32 games in total this season in the Championship, scoring five goals and registering a further seven assists for the R's.

This weekend's meeting with Wigan comes as the Latics' first Championship action since they were deducted three points on March 20th, which has cemented them to the bottom of the league table.

Shaun Maloney's side are eight points adrift of safety.

The Verdict

If QPR want to make sure the end to this season is comfortable and they aren't looking over their shoulders, this weekend is a game that they really need to be winning.

Having Chair potentially back for the fixture, then, is hugely important for the R's.

Whilst he's not quite been at his best this season, he's still one of Ainsworth's better players and could be a real difference-maker in the run-in.