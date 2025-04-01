This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town will find themselves at a crucial crossroads at the end of the 24/25 League One season, regardless of the division they find themselves in.

The Terriers are without a permanent manager after the sacking of Michael Duff, and have found nine players coming to the end of their contracts this summer.

More critical is this juncture following their 4-0 loss to fellow play-off contenders Charlton Athletic on Saturday, now losing three of their last four League One matches, and chances of returning to the Championship diminishing as the season progresses.

Uncertain future for Huddersfield Town: key decisions loom over squad and leadership

Football League World spoke with Huddersfield Town designated fan pundit Graeme Rayner for the club’s main concerns in the summer.

“Main concern for the club in this summer transfer window, well, it’s really difficult because we don’t know what division we’re going to be in,” Rayner told FLW.

“It’s almost certainly going to be League One, but you never know, we might put a run together that means we sneak in via the play-offs, but at the moment after Saturday’s result it doesn’t look likely - well it’s not even the result, it’s the performance was woeful, really bad.

“So, we don’t know what division we’re going to be in, but either way, a real overhaul of playing staff is needed, and we’ve got some players that are ageing coming towards the end of contracts.

“Danny Ward looks like he’s not likely to play again, Tom Lees, Matty Pearson, Jonathan Hogg, players like that, all certainly in the twilight of their career, and none of those are Championship level players, and you could argue that they’re not really top-end League One level players anymore.

“So, those players moving on, out of contract - and we need to know who’s going to be in charge of the playing side of things, who’s going to be our new manager, or first team coach, what style of football they’re going to play, and then a real overhaul is needed.”

Huddersfield Town’s out of contract players Player Position Josh Koroma Winger Matty Pearson Centre-back Tom Lees Centre-back Ollie Turton Right-back Josh Ruffels Left-back Chris Maxwell Goalkeeper Danny Ward Centre-forward Jonathan Hogg Midfielder

Rayner was clear in his assessment of the biggest task the Terriers face at the conclusion of the season:

“The biggest concern of any Huddersfield Town fan I know is that at the moment our head of recruitment, if you like, is Mark Cartwright. I know a lot of Town fans, and I don’t know any that think he should be in the job at the start of the next transfer window.

“I bare the man no ill will - I don’t know him, I’m sure he’s a lovely guy, but track record in the job is not great and, therefore, I think perhaps it’s time to bring in someone else to do that role.

“So my biggest concern would be that we don’t seem to learn from the error of our ways, and that he will be the person both recommending which manager or first team coach to appoint and then what players to buy.

“If that happens, then I suspect we might be in League One for a little while, perhaps even lower! So I really hope that isn’t the case.”

The Terriers face instability regardless of if they are promoted to the Championship