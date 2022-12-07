“Big goals for the football club” – Ipswich Town key figure reflects on time at Portman Road thus far after hitting milestone

Ipswich Town have now been under Kieran McKenna’s stewardship for 50 games, with the 36-year-old hoping to deliver promotion back to the Championship at Portman Road this season.

Winning 27 of these, drawing 14 and losing a mere nine, the Tractor Boys have certainly improved during his tenure thus far.

Set to hit another milestone soon, next Friday will mark a full year since the Northern Irishman was appointed by the Suffolk club, in what has proven to be a successful stint.

Reflecting on his time at Ipswich thus far in an interview with ‘The League of 72’, via the East Anglian Daily Times, McKenna said: “The first thing I’d say is that I’ve really enjoyed it.

“I’ve settled in the area with my family and I’ve settled into the club. It feels like home.

“We have made really good strides on and off the pitch as a club. Some of that started before I arrived with the change of ownership and the investment and work behind the scenes.

“Of course I can help with that and give my ideas on how we can improve the football club, but the main thing for me is to improve and develop the team. I think we have managed to do that. I think we are in a good place. A better place than we were this time last year.

“But if you ask me ‘what have we done?’ The short answer is nothing.

“We finished last season with some really good performances, we have carried that into this season, but we’re not even halfway through the season yet. There is still a long way to go.

“We have got big goals for the football club – not just for this season, but for the seasons beyond.

“I think it’s really early days on that. It’s just about keeping the head down and continuing that work that so far has been fruitful and enjoyable.”

The verdict

Of course, Ipswich possess a squad full of talent, however, so do a lot of clubs at this level this season, with McKenna getting the best out of his.

Playing an exciting brand of attacking football, proving to be defensively resilient and outclassing opposition on many occasions, Ipswich fans will be happy with what they have seen thus far.

As McKenna alludes to, nothing has been achieved yet, so there is a lot of importance on maintaining what has been a positive start to the campaign.

There is still a large chunk of the campaign left to play and a lot to be decided, with automatic promotion the ultimate objective at Portman Road.