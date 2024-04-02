Highlights Ian Foster sacked by Plymouth Argyle due to poor run of form, Neil Dewsnip and Kevin Nancekivell take temporary charge.

On Monday night, Plymouth Argyle made the decision to get rid of manager Ian Foster after a terrible run of form.

The club announced that Foster would be departing with immediate effect, and that the director of football, Neil Dewsnip, and first-team coach Kevin Nancekivell will take charge of the team for the remainder of the season.

Argyle's chairman, Simon Hallett, said, in the club's statement: "Ian was hired through a thorough and extensive recruitment process and his coaching credentials really stood out when making the appointment.

"But we have to balance long-term stability against short-term decisions, and we have given Ian as long as possible to see if results could improve.

"Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case, and we feel now is the right time to make a change to give us the best chance of securing survival.

"The Green Army have been incredible in recent weeks, as ever, and we need you all now to continue that support as we embark on the final weeks of the campaign with Neil and Nance in charge.

"Together we can achieve what we set out to achieve at the start of the season."

The former England under-20s manager came in to replace Steven Schumacher, after he was poached by Stoke City following their decision to get rid of Alex Neil. Stoke, too, are still involved in the battle for survival in the second tier.

Former England international Carlton Palmer has revealed his thoughts exclusively to Football League World on the club's decision to go with Dewsnip and Nancekivell.

Carlton Palmer's reaction to Plymouth sacking Ian Foster

The pundit has said that he sees the club's decision to go with the director of football and the first team coach as the managerial option, until the end of the campaign, as a big risk.

He said: "Plymouth have decided to sack their manager Ian Foster after their fifth straight home defeat, and they sit just outside the relegation spots by one point. They have put Dewsnip and Nancekivell in charge until the end of the season.

"For me, that is a hell of a gamble. I know that they were unhappy with the performances as well as the results, but if you're going to sack your manager at this stage of the season, then surely you bring in somebody like Neil Warnock. He knows the football club, he's experienced, and he'd almost certainly keep them out of the bottom three.

"So it's a big gamble to get rid of your manager and then go with the reserve team manager and first team coach. We will have to see whether that gamble pays off for them.

"It's still going to be difficult for the teams that are currently in the bottom three to get out of it, and Plymouth are gambling that just changing the manager, and putting the first team coach and the director of football in charge instead, might get them a couple of results, and then they can make a proper decision on who they want to bring in for the long-term.

"Obviously, if they were to bring in someone like Warnock, it would be a short-term manager. But what they want is to still be in the Championship come the end of the season, and we're going to have to wait and see if this decision is the right one."

Plymouth are now reliant on teams below them not picking up points

The Green Army have been in freefall for a while now. They won three of Foster's first five games in charge, with the most recent of those being a 1-0 away win against Swansea City, on the 2nd February. They have only picked up three points in one game since then.

But now, with two men in charge who don't have much experience as managers, it seems like they're just praying for those below them to not be good enough to pass them. Rotherham United are going down, unless a miracle occurs, but Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town are still a threat.

Not only are those below them now too close for comfort, the teams above them are starting to pull away. It's a nervy time to be a Plymouth fan, and, like the club seemingly are, you're probably hoping for the Owls and the Terriers to not start to pick up results, because there can only be so much faith in the two men who will lead the team for the next six games.