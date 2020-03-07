Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Charlton Athletic

‘Big gamble’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans react to breaking team news ahead of Charlton Athletic clash

Published

11 seconds ago

on

Middlesbrough face a crucial game in the battle for Championship survival this afternoon, as they take on Charlton Athletic at The Valley.

Jonathan Woodgate’s side are without a win in their last 12 games in all competitions, and their 2-2 draw at home to Nottingham Forest on Monday night leaving them 22nd in the Championship table, one point adrift of safety.

Charlton meanwhile, start the game 20th in the Championship table, just one point better off than their visitors this afternoon, making this a huge game for both teams.

Perhaps with that in mind, Woodgate has named a side that shows just one change from the one that drew with Forest, as January signing Dejan Stojanovic replaces Aynsley Pears in goal, while attacking duo Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher both return to the substitutes bench after injury.

Taking to Twitter to react to their side’s starting lineup, plenty of Middlesbrough fans were keen to have their say on Woodgate’s selection calls, and here, we take a look at some of those responses.


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Big gamble’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans react to breaking team news ahead of Charlton Athletic clash

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: