‘Big gamble’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans react to breaking team news ahead of Charlton Athletic clash

Middlesbrough face a crucial game in the battle for Championship survival this afternoon, as they take on Charlton Athletic at The Valley.

Jonathan Woodgate’s side are without a win in their last 12 games in all competitions, and their 2-2 draw at home to Nottingham Forest on Monday night leaving them 22nd in the Championship table, one point adrift of safety.

Charlton meanwhile, start the game 20th in the Championship table, just one point better off than their visitors this afternoon, making this a huge game for both teams.

Perhaps with that in mind, Woodgate has named a side that shows just one change from the one that drew with Forest, as January signing Dejan Stojanovic replaces Aynsley Pears in goal, while attacking duo Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher both return to the substitutes bench after injury.

Taking to Twitter to react to their side’s starting lineup, plenty of Middlesbrough fans were keen to have their say on Woodgate’s selection calls, and here, we take a look at some of those responses.

STOJANOVICCCC — Connor (@ConnorReney10) March 7, 2020

finally get to see what stojanovic is made of, good luck on the debut @dejanstjepanov1 — BoroFin (@totalboro) March 7, 2020

That's the team 🤛🏻💥 — LeW (@LeWJeW92) March 7, 2020

Woodgate – 9/10 times it’s a foul on pears, next game drops him🤨 — Dylan Thomas Gilbert (@DylanGilbert93) March 7, 2020

Woodgate needs to go now dropping pears when when yes he made 1 mistake but his moment of brilliance got us a goa. Apart from that hasn’t made a mistake tells us the pressure is getting to Woodgate and blaming others than himself — Andrew (@Barbsmfc86) March 7, 2020

Why is Spence on the bench again? 😥 — Nicola Clark (@NicolaC51255305) March 7, 2020

Pears dropped yes — YOUAREMYBORO (@THEREALBORO) March 7, 2020

Big gamble to take in such a big game with a new keeper? Plus why not Spence at RB & howson in the middle? Naive from Woodgate – again — Craig Millar (@MillarMan69) March 7, 2020