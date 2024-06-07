This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City have announced the appointment of Chris Davies as their new manager, in what is his first senior role in the game.

It’s been a turbulent 12 months for Tom Wagner since his Knighthead Capital Management group completed their purchase of Blues.

Even though they have brought major positive changes off the pitch, including agreeing a deal to build a new stadium, results on the pitch have been poor.

The club made the bold decision to sack John Eustace for Wayne Rooney, and it backfired, as Birmingham were relegated, with Tony Mowbray succeeding Rooney before illness meant Gary Rowett stepped in for the run-in.

Chris Davies appointed new Birmingham City manager

With Mowbray sadly unable to return, the Blues hierarchy has been on the lookout for a new boss, and they have turned to Davies, with the 39-year-old joining the club from Spurs, where he was assistant to Ange Postecoglou.

Prior to his spell working with the Aussie, Davies spent the majority of his coaching career with Brendan Rodgers.

Davies was assistant to Rodgers at Swansea, and he followed the manager to Liverpool, Celtic and Leicester City, which included winning an invincible treble in Scotland, among a host of other trophies, and they lifted the FA Cup with the Foxes.

Chris Davies' Coaching Career So Far Years Club 2010 - 2012 Swansea City 2012 - 2015 Liverpool 2016 Reading 2016 - 2019 Celtic 2019 - 2023 Leicester City 2023 - Tottenham

Now, Davies has decided to become the main man, and he has agreed a four-year contract with Blues, which shows the faith the board have in their new boss.

Chris Davies is a risk worth taking for Birmingham City

Even though he arrives with a lot of high-profile coaching roles, there’s no doubt that this is a bold call from Birmingham.

And, speaking to FLW, Blues fan pundit Mike admitted he didn’t know too much about Davies, although he was pleased to see the club make a brave appointment, as he compared the decision to Ipswich when they brought in Kieran McKenna.

“I haven’t got a clue who he is, I’ve had to google him, which I think says a lot. I’d never heard of him, but he was a senior coach at Spurs and Leicester.

“It’s a real tough one, because if you had asked a few years ago about Kieran McKenna before he went to Ipswich, he’d be another one where I hadn’t heard of him, but he’s done a great job.

“I’ve said before I would prefer someone unproven with the right philosophy and the right coaching pedigree behind them, so a big part of me goes ‘why not’? But I don’t really know his credentials well enough, so I’ll have to look into it.

“As the last few weeks had gone on, I’d warmed to Alex Neil a bit more, if you look at his promotions and his CV.

“I think this is a big gamble, but if we get it right they look like heroes. If it goes wrong, we fail again.

“What’s the worst case scenario? We just miss out on promotion. At the end of the day, it isn’t the end of the world. So I don’t mind risking it for some real attractive football and having a go. I’d rather do that than get promoted with awful football just to get found out again in the Championship.”

Chris Davies needs backing in the summer window

The comparisons with McKenna are understandable, and obviously Blues are hoping that Davies can have similar success to the ex-Man Utd coach.

It’s worth noting that McKenna was backed considerably at Portman Road though, and the owners will need to do that at Birmingham.

Davies will want players to suit his style of play, and he will also be under pressure to deliver promotion, so they need to get the right balance and ensure that the team are ready to go come August.