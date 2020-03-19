‘Big future’, ‘Class’ – Many Derby County fans react to midfielder’s message

Many Derby County fans have taken to Twitter to react to Max Bird’s message after the midfielder responded to a post by the club’s official account on the social media platform.

The 19-year-old, who is a product of the Rams’ youth academy, has emerged as a key player for his since the turn of the year.

Featuring in a defensive midfield role, Bird’s eye-catching displays have helped Derby experience somewhat of a resurgence under the guidance of manager Phillip Cocu in recent months.

Having lost just two of their last eight fixtures in the Championship, the Rams currently find themselves five points adrift of the play-offs heading into the closing stages of the 2019/20 campaign.

Given that he has started nine league games in a row for Derby, Bird will be determined to guide his side to a top-six finish when the season eventually resumes.

After the club’s official Twitter account shared an interview with the midfielder, Bird responded by posting: “Just getting started!”

Upon seeing the teenager’s message, many Derby fans reacted in a positive manner on Twitter.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

Big future 🐏🖤 — leah🐑 (@Chandler00Leah) March 18, 2020

Slowly becoming one of my favourite players — •Kyle• (@KyleDCFC7) March 18, 2020

My man!! Just the beginning! — Jonas Dodoo (@EatSleepTrain_) March 18, 2020

Big future ahead Max, hope you stay with us for the long run🐏 — Ash🐏 (@ashleighward96) March 18, 2020

Proud of how far you've come🐏🖤 — Keeley✨ (@keeleymitchellx) March 18, 2020

The future looks bright — Joseph (@Legoman987) March 18, 2020

Great prospect. I can see a goal against Preston coming — Tom Williams (@tommyw96) March 18, 2020

Class 👊🏻 — Dan Holdsworth (@DanHoldy) March 18, 2020