Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson insists Burnley were always expected to win promotion given the money they spent this summer ahead of tonight’s derby.

This derby game has extra significance

It promises to be a big night at Ewood Park, as Rovers look for the three points that would take them into the top six with just two games to go, so a play-off finish would look increasingly likely.

As well as that, beating the Clarets would also stop them claiming the title on their ground, something no Blackburn fan wants to see.

Therefore, that’s added a bit more spice to this bitter rivalry, with both clubs knowing just what’s at stake tonight.

In the bigger picture though, Blackburn will just be desperate to join Burnley in the Premier League next season, with Vincent Kompany’s men having already sealed their return to the top-flight.

And, whilst Tomasson was keen to praise his opposite number when speaking to the club's media, he was quick to remind everyone that the Clarets chief was backed with serious funds in the summer to rebuild the squad following his arrival, something he didn’t have the luxury of doing.

“One side came down with Premier League experience and parachute money, one hasn’t been in the Premier League for years and is developing. They were big favourites to go up especially when you can spend above £30m, you should be. But it's not always easy to do it, you have to have a good team and a good manager.”

Burnley fans will no doubt point out that they did actually make money in the summer, as the likes of Nick Pope, Nathan Collins, Maxwel Cornet and Dwight McNeil were among the departures from Turf Moor.

A lot on the line for Blackburn & Burnley

Some will no doubt agree with Tomasson here, as spending £30m, regardless of who left, is a big amount at this level and Burnley were always going to bring in quality. However, he’s right to point out that Kompany is a good manager, because Burnley’s success this season is not down to finances, as he’s built this team and created an approach that is great to watch.

Equally so, Tomasson has done a fine job at Ewood Park, and, like Kompany, he is trying to play an exciting brand of football, so both clubs should be pleased with the direction they’re heading in right now.

Ultimately though, money and performances this season will go out the window later on. It’s about passion and showing fight to win the derby, with Blackburn needing the points for their play-off push, whilst Burnley would love to claim the title against their rivals.