‘Big fan of this’, ‘Get him in’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as transfer interest emerges in 25-year-old

Nottingham Forest are prepared to make an offer for Gillingham captain Kyle Dempsey this summer, according to Football Insider.

Dempsey arrived at the Priestfield last summer from League One rivals Fleetwood Town and he’s made himself feel right at home in Kent.

Steve Evans immediately handed him the captain’s armband and he’s led by example, scoring eight times from midfield this season in his most prolific campaign yet.

Forest, along with Barnsley, Luton and Preston North End were rumoured to be interested in the 25-year-old during the January transfer window, but Gillingham were able to keep hold of him, but it may be a different story this summer.

Chris Hughton could be set to lose a number of central players this summer, with the loans of James Garner, Filip Krovinovic and Luke Freeman expiring and it’s unknown as to whether any will be returning for the 2021/22 campaign.

Football Insider’s sources say that Gillingham value Dempsey between £500,000 and £750,000, so he could be worth a punt should Forest’s central midfield options look depleted during the summer.

Forest fans have been discussing whether or not Dempsey would be a good fit on social media – here’s what they’ve had to say.

Very good player — Jake Douglas (@Jake_Dougie) April 26, 2021

Sort of players we should going for, cheaper, build them up — ᛒᚱᚨᛞᛚᛖᚢ (@Bvsnffcsg01) April 26, 2021

Get him in — Nottingham classic shirts (@woolleybear7) April 26, 2021

Yes please — Louis Hodkinson (@HodkinsonLouis) April 26, 2021

Big fan of this, back to scouting league 1 like every championship club should do. Brentford and Barnsley still do it, it's not done them any harm #NFFC https://t.co/DspgvcQmLE — Daniel (@dan_nbry) April 26, 2021

Good. Rather take a chance on players from the lower leagues than bring in PL rejects or unproven foreign players on big wages. — ForestBoy87 (@ForestBoy87) April 26, 2021

Might be all talk, we have seen these sort of reports before to sell more season card's, we will end up with loan player's again — jk (@jwk58) April 26, 2021