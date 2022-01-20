‘Big fan of that’, ‘Happy with this’ – Many Ipswich fans react to latest transfer development

Ipswich Town waited a few weeks to get active in the January transfer window, but two new arrivals have come in relatively quick succession.

One of them isn’t so new as previous loanee Christian Walton has re-joined on a permanent deal from Brighton & Hove Albion, but the latest addition is a brand new face and that is Tyreeq Bakinson.

The 23-year-old midfielder has signed on loan until the end of the season from Bristol City, re-uniting with ex-Robins CEO Mark Ashton who is now at Portman Road, and there’s the option to turn it into a permanent deal in the summer.

Bakinson joined City in 2017 from Luton Town but only made his league debut for the club during the 2020-21 campaign following loan spells at Newport County and Plymouth Argyle.

Having been a regular feature in the previous campaign, playing 34 times and scoring four goals, Bakinson’s contributions in the current season were relatively limited.

In 13 appearances, Bakinson scored once and his outing off the substitutes bench against Fulham last weekend broke a four-match spell where he failed to feature in the league.

Ipswich though have added another body to their midfield ranks and this is how their fans have been reacting to the news.

Promising signing this, a low risk move with the potential upside being high. On the ball he gives us something different to what Evans & Morsy provide.

