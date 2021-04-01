‘Big facts’, ‘The truth’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react as Chris Waddle takes shots at Dejphon Chansiri

Sheffield Wednesday legend Chris Waddle has taken shots at Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri and called for him to leave the Yorkshire club, which has caused a stir among fans.

Wednesday are on course to drop down to League One after a decade in the Championship with the six-point deduction they were handed by the EFL for an issue linked to financial fair play looking as though it could be fatal.

The Owls do still have time to secure their survival and Darren Moore’s side did claim an impressive win against Barnsley ahead of the international break but there remains a fair amount of concern among those linked to the club.

Waddle is no different and, speaking to the Daily Mail, he laid the responsibility at Chansiri’s door.

He said: “‘This is not about Darren Moore, Tony Pulis or even Garry Monk, it’s about Chansiri. He needs to admit he’s made a mess of the club.”

The former Wednesday attacking midfielder also called for the current Owls owner to sell up and leave the club.

He said: “Look at Wolves and you can see the level of investment needed to produce a very good Premier League team.

“This chairman can’t provide that. He would have been carried shoulder-high around the city if he’d taken them back to the Premier League but to be heading into League One is a joke.

“He’s got to put the club first and move on but he’s stubborn. I can see Wednesday being another Bolton or Wigan.”

Unsurprisingly, Waddle’s comments have caused a stir among Wednesday fans with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

Read their reactions here:

