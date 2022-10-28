“Big enough and strong enough” – Kevin Campbell calls on West Brom player to improve after Carlos Corberan hire

Kevin Campbell has given his verdict on Kyle Bartley’s difficult start to the season.

The West Brom defender’s campaign went from bad to worse following a red card during the team’s defeat to Millwall last weekend.

He has played a key role in the side’s concession of 22 goals from their opening 16 games, with the club currently 23rd in the Championship table.

The former Albion player has claimed that Bartley will need to improve in order to convince new manager Carlos Corberan that he should still have a place in the side once he serves his suspension.

While he admits that the 31-year-old isn’t solely to blame for the team’s defensive issues or poor form, he does believe that the centre-back has become unsettled as part of the backline and his performances have worsened as a result.

“There are all sorts going on at the club right now – there’s going to be a lot of flak flying about because it’s who to blame,” said Campbell, via West Brom News.

“We’re talking about an experienced player – he’s very good.

“But let’s be brutally honest, when you’re down there at West Bromwich Albion and you’re a defender you obviously haven’t been playing that well because you keep conceding and keep losing.

“I know it doesn’t always come down to Bartley but he is the main man at the back really.

“Getting sent off and getting beat every week isn’t great, it’s not good for him or good for the club.

“So of course, there is a bit of stick flying about.

“He’s big enough and strong enough to take it but these things have to be improved.

“Performances have to improve and West Brom need to get some wins on the board.”

Quiz: Which English club do these 24 ex-West Brom players play for now?

1 of 24 HARVEY BARNES LEICESTER BRENTFORD

Bartley’s red card came in the closing stages of the fixture against the Lions, but the scores were 1-1, before his sending off in a game that finished with a 90th minute winner from Gary Rowett’s side.

The defeat consigned the Baggies to their second loss in a row having also been beaten by Bristol City just days prior.

The Verdict

This weekend’s clash with Sheffield United will be Corberan’s first in charge at the Hawthorns.

It will be a big occasion and the supporters will need to get behind this squad.

Of course, it was Bartley that the fans turned against in the closing stages of Steve Bruce’s tenure, with the defender being booed by the home crowd.

Perhaps a forced break through suspension may do him some good, as a reset is clearly needed at this stage.