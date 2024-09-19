Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris says his side will have Dan Ballard available for their clash with Middlesbrough as The Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.

The centre-back had been an injury doubt going into the game for the Black Cats, although it seems he will be able to play a part this weekend.

Le Bris saw his side's strong start to the season hit a hurdle last time out, as they were beaten 3-2 by Plymouth Argyle at Home Park.

There was then further concern for the club after the game, with Ballard leaving the match on crutches, which may have raised concerns about his availability going forward.

However, it now seems as though the 24-year-old will not be out for long at all as a result of that setback.

Having missed the start of the season due to injury, Ballard has returned to action for the Black Cats in recent weeks.

He also featured for Northern Ireland during the September international break, and completed the full 90 minutes at Plymouth last weekend.

There will though, have been some concern about the fact Ballard departed the game on crutches, although it appears that was more a case of taking no chances with the centre-back.

Sunderland will however, be without Alan Browne for the clash with 'Boro. The midfielder played the last 20 minutes of Saturday's game spotted in a leg brace earlier this week.

However, while the Irishman will not feature on Saturday, it seems he will not be out for much longer after that.

Providing an update on the duo ahead of the match this weekend, Le Bris was quoted by his club's official X account as saying: "Dan Ballard should be okay for this weekend. Alan Browne will need another week..."

Despite that defeat to Plymouth, it has still been a positive start to the season for Sunderland up until now.

The Black Cats have won all of their other four league games so far, meaning they still start the weekend 2nd in the early Championship standings.

Sunderland 2024/25 Championship record - as of 19th September 2024 Date Opposition Result 10/08/24 Cardiff City (A) Won 2-0 18/08/24 Sheffield Wednesday (H) Won 4-0 24/08/24 Burnley (H) Won 1-0 31/08/24 Portsmouth (A) Won 3-1 14/09/24 Plymouth Argyle (A) Lost 3-2

This latest update on the fitness and availability of Ballard and Browne will no doubt be a welcome one for those of a Sunderland persuasion.

Ballard has been a key player in the centre of defence for the Black Cats in recent years, and his presence is not something they will want to be without for any length of time.

Indeed, he has already struggled with fitness enough since moving to the Stadium of Light, and so losing him for another extended period would have been frustrating.

Browne meanwhile, has also made a solid start to life with Sunderland this season, and provides some useful experience and depth in the centre of the park for them.

With that in mind, it does feel like a boost for the Black Cats that he is not out for long either, ensuring they can still look to his influence in the near future.

As a result, this does feel like one of the more positive fitness updates that Sunderland could have hoped for ahead of this clash with Middlesbrough.