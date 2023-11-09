Highlights Crystal Palace has secured their valuable asset, Eberechi Eze, with a new long-term contract until 2027, avoiding losing him for a small fee or nothing.

This deal gives Palace more power to retain Eze, which is crucial for their goal of establishing themselves as a solid Premier League side.

Eze's contract extension is good news for QPR in the long term, as it allows them to generate a bigger fee for him in the future and potentially strengthen their squad or retain key players.

Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze has signed a new long-term contract, according to The Athletic.

He is now set to stay until 2027, with this deal helping the Eagles to tie one of their most valuable assets down to avoid losing him for a small fee or nothing.

It also gives Roy Hodgson's side more power to retain him - and that could be crucial to them as they look to continue establishing themselves as a solid Premier League side.

This is a contract that seems to work well for both parties, with Eze looking set to earn around £100,000-per-week after putting pen to paper on this extension.

As an England international, he may feel he deserves that sort of salary now, but it's still a sizeable amount to earn when he still has plenty of years left in his playing career.

Although the Eagles may be forking out a lot of money for him, this extension is brilliant news for them, with the club also tying down Michael Olise to fresh terms earlier this year.

These deals will give Palace a lot of power at the negotiating table - and will allow them to cash in on the pair for huge fees when they do eventually move on.

How does this new deal for Eberechi Eze affect QPR?

Queens Park Rangers sold Eze back in the summer of 2020 to Palace, with the latter forking out an initial £16m fee.

A further £4m in "achievable" add-ons, to take the deal up to £20m, was included in the agreement and that has potentially allowed the R's to benefit from his sale in recent months/years.

Weekly wages: QPR's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

As well as this, a 20% sell-on clause was inserted into this deal and that means the R's will receive one-fifth of the amount Palace will generate from his future sale.

Is this contract extension good news or bad news for QPR?

Eze only had around 18 months left on his current deal at Selhurst Park and with this in mind, there was a real chance they would have lost him for free in 2025 or a reasonably small fee before that if he hadn't put pen to paper.

With this in mind, his decision to sign a new deal is probably good news for QPR in the long term, because it will allow Hodgson's side to generate a bigger fee for Eze in the long term, with the Premier League side in a strong negotiating position now he has put pen to paper.

Queens Park Rangers - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Asmir Begovic Everton Permanent Morgan Fox Stoke City Permanent Jack Colback Nottingham Forest Permanent Paul Smyth Leyton Orient Permanent Ziyad Larkeche Fulham Permanent Steve Cook Nottingham Forest Permanent Taylor Richards Brighton Permanent

If the R's receive a bigger amount of money, that could allow them to either spend more in the transfer market to strengthen their squad and/or retain key players by offering them more attractive contracts.

Ideally, they need that money in January to boost their survival hopes and the fact he has signed a new deal means a sale is probably less likely in the winter.

With this in mind, him signing a deal is mixed news for the R's, but they will probably richly benefit from this new contract in the long term.