Having stayed at Leeds United beyond the summer transfer deadline, Cody Drameh was clearly disappointed with how the next few months played out.

After an impressive loan spell at Cardiff last season, his hope would have been more regular first team involvement at Leeds United. However, this never came to fruition.

Indeed, then, when January came around, he headed out on loan again, this time signing for Luton Town.

What has Ali Maxwell said about Leeds United loanee Cody Drameh?

This was a great decision for Luton Town, believes EFL pundit Ali Maxwell.

The Not The Top 20 podcast co-host claims that had they not brought in Drameh, the Hatters would be many points worse off than they currently are.

Indeed, on the latest episode of the Not The Top 20 podcast, Maxwell said: "Look, he came in for James Bree, who was one of Luton's really strong players."

"In particular, you know, physically, with his athleticism and was huge for the way that they played, and Drameh's replacement of him has been flawless.

"I'm sure there'll be Luton fans who would argue he's even better - I don't care too much for that debate, but, he's been brilliant.

"If they'd brought in someone that had not been able to hit the ground running and had not been able to replace what Bree was offering, I really think they'd be many, many points worse off.

"Because, the way they play means that the wing-backs do get a lot of the ball and the quality of [Alfie] Doughty and Drameh over the last few months has been a huge reason why Luton have been able to win so many games."

Will Cody Drameh leave Leeds this summer?

After another impressive loan spell in the EFL, Cody Drameh will no doubt have plenty of admirers as the summer window approaches, which begs the question - will he remain at Leeds United this summer? Or, will he leave?

With just one year remaining on his current deal at Elland Road, the Whites may well want to cash in on him if they do not see him as part of their future plans.

At the same time, though, they may also want him to join up and be a part of their squad, be it in the Premier League or Championship, with relegation, unfortunately for them, still a possibility at this stage.

Drameh will surely want regular starting minutes, though, and whether that is on offer at Elland Road remains to be seen.