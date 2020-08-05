Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Big changes ahead’ – These Middlesbrough fans react as Warnock shares recruitment insight

Published

6 mins ago

on

Neil Warnock has revealed how he’s recently disagreed with some members of the recruitment team over potential new signings for Middlesbrough.

The summer transfer window is into its second week and Boro have signed Grant Hall on a free transfer after he left QPR.

Neil Warnock has made no secret of his desire to sign a few more in the window, though, and he’s bound to have a few names lined up.

Similarly, the recruitment team will have their ideas of players they think should join, with some obviously using the more modern way of stats and metrics to decide whether a player is worth going for.

Warnock, though, has suggested that might not be for him in typically forthright manner, with him recently revealing a disagreement he had over two potential arrivals:

He said that despite the stats suggesting two targets would be good signings for Boro, in watching video clips Warnock decided in a matter of seconds that the defenders couldn’t defend.

He’s a man of experience in the market, of course, and Boro fans have taken to Twitter to share their joy at the sound of this update:


