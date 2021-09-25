Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Millwall

‘Big call’, ‘Had to be done’ – Many Millwall fans react as team news emerges ahead of Forest clash

Gary Rowett will be keen to upset the welcoming party at Nottingham Forest this afternoon as his Millwall side travel to the City Ground.

The Lions have drew their last three games in the league and suffered defeat to Leicester City in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Rowett’s men will be keen to get back to winning ways, then, as they travel to the City Ground to face Forest under new management.

Steve Cooper takes charge of the Reds for the first time this afternoon, with the club having won their first game of the season last weekend at Huddersfield.

Rowett has opted to name a few changes to the side which drew with Coventry last week.

The first sees Jake Cooper miss out, with Shaun Hutchinson replacing him in defence. Sheyi Ojo has also been recalled, with Jed Wallace missing out entirely.

Connor Mahoney is also back in the side, as the Lions look to get back to winning ways today.

Here, we take a look at Millwall fans’ reactions to the team news…


