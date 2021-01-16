Kevin Phillips offers thoughts on latest Sunderland transfer addition

Kevin Phillips insists that Carl Winchester’s arrival at the Stadium of Light is a ‘big boost’ for Sunderland.

Winchester has recently arrived at Sunderland from Forest Green Rovers, putting pen to paper on a two-and-a-half year deal at the Stadium of Light.

Winchester had been a key player for Forest Green before his move to Wearside, producing a series of impressive performances for Mark Cooper’s side in League Two.

Having helped Forest Green fight for promotion in League Two over the last couple of years, Winchester will be hoping to do the same in League One with Sunderland.

A creative midfielder, the 27-year-old will be keen to show what he is all about this season, and look to chip in with a couple of goals along the way.

Speaking to Football Insider, former Sunderland man Kevin Phillips insisted that Winchester’s arrival is a ‘big boost’ for Lee Johnson and his side.

He said: ” I heard Lee giving an interview about the lad they’ve signed from Forest Green, Carl Winchester, and it sounds like he can bring something to the club.

“It is a player Lee knows well so that will be a big boost.

“It is great that they have been able to bring him in and hopefully he can hit the ground running.”

The Verdict

I’ve seen a lot of Winchester in recent years and I think he will turn out be a great addition at the Stadium of Light.

He scores goals, can pass a ball, but he’s also solid in defence, making him an excellent midfielder all-round.

Sunderland miss those attributes in midfield, so he will be hoping to make a difference this term.