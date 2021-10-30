‘Big blow’ – These Luton fans react as key player is absent from line-up for Preston clash

Two teams who are at differing ends of the Championship table face-off at Deepdale today as Luton Town make the long journey to Preston North End.

The Hatters currently six in sixth position in the table – shuffling down a place after Queens Park Rangers’ 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest last night – whilst the Lilywhites are all the way down in 19th.

There’s only six points splitting the two opposing teams today which shows that the Championship is as mad as ever, and Deepdale is a place where Luton have had recent success with a 1-0 victory back in March, which cost then-PNE boss Alex Neil his job.

The same could occur here today with Frankie McAvoy under increased scrutiny from North End supporters – on the flip side Luton fans are happy campers with their team on a five-match unbeaten run.

It will not be an easy test in Lancashire for Jones’ side and he was expected to not make too many changes from the team that was successful against struggling Hull City last week.

But there’s a major absentee with top scorer Elijah Adebayo missing out through injury as well as Luke Berry, with Fred Onyedinma dropping out onto the bench – they are replaced by Cameron Jerome, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu and Kal Naismith.

Luton fans are reacting to the line-up – check out what they’re saying below.

No Elijah, big blow for sure, opportunity for Jerome, shows us what you're made of, CJ! #COYH #LTFC https://t.co/u6Pp10VFgD — Paul Babbage 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇬🇧 ⚽️🎾🥊🍻🍕🍍🎮 (@teamslikeLuton) October 30, 2021

EA not fit. Hopefully not too serious! COYH! https://t.co/APsU0ogPdR — Richard Armstrong (@habbyhatter) October 30, 2021

no adebayo in the squad 💀 https://t.co/p66jDvNDj8 — ‏ً (@ltfcedh) October 30, 2021

Were losing — 🎩🎩 (@ltfcronnie) October 30, 2021

Adebayo not in the squad is pain 😭 — 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗰𝗲 (@TraceTrace04) October 30, 2021

Big chance for Jerome to show us what he’s got… — Stalte (@Stalte3) October 30, 2021

No adebayo gunna cry now c’mon jerome. — Heather Trott (@Jxydxn___) October 30, 2021

What does mendes gomes need to do to get a start ?? — andy shields (@andyshields11) October 30, 2021