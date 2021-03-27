Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Burnley

‘Big blow’, ‘Gutted’ – Many Norwich City fans react to frustrating update on defender ahead of promotion run-in

Published

6 mins ago

on

A number of Norwich City fans have been reacting to the latest confirmation from the Canaries that defender Ben Gibson will miss the rest of the campaign through injury.

Gibson has been a key performer for Daniel Farke’s side in the Championship this season since arriving on a season-long loan deal from Premier League Burnley. The former Middlesbrough defender has managed to help the Canaries record 12 clean sheets during his 27 appearances in the league (Sofascore) and that has been vital in helping them pull away at the top of the division.

The defender suffered a nasty-looking ankle injury during the Canaries’ 1-1 draw against Blackburn Rovers last time out, with Gibson being stretchered off the field and Farke left concerned that it might be a serious injury when discussing it with the media after the game. The Canaries have now confirmed that indeed the 28-year-old has suffered a season-ending ankle ligament injury.

“The

1 of 18

Who sponsored Norwich City's kits in the 1985/86 season?

Norwich are still expected to make the defender’s loan move from Burnley a permanent one during the summer transfer window should they go on to secure promotion to the Premier League. It will therefore now be important that he rests up and gets himself fully fit and ready for the start of next term where he will aim to help the club survive in the top-flight.

Many Norwich fans were left devastated by the update on Gibson and were hoping that he gets himself back fit for the start of next term after his impressive loan spell.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Big blow’, ‘Gutted’ – Many Norwich City fans react to frustrating update on defender ahead of promotion run-in

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: