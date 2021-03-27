‘Big blow’, ‘Gutted’ – Many Norwich City fans react to frustrating update on defender ahead of promotion run-in

A number of Norwich City fans have been reacting to the latest confirmation from the Canaries that defender Ben Gibson will miss the rest of the campaign through injury.

Gibson has been a key performer for Daniel Farke’s side in the Championship this season since arriving on a season-long loan deal from Premier League Burnley. The former Middlesbrough defender has managed to help the Canaries record 12 clean sheets during his 27 appearances in the league (Sofascore) and that has been vital in helping them pull away at the top of the division.

The defender suffered a nasty-looking ankle injury during the Canaries’ 1-1 draw against Blackburn Rovers last time out, with Gibson being stretchered off the field and Farke left concerned that it might be a serious injury when discussing it with the media after the game. The Canaries have now confirmed that indeed the 28-year-old has suffered a season-ending ankle ligament injury.

“The

1 of 18 Who sponsored Norwich City's kits in the 1985/86 season? Colman's Sainsburys Poll Withey Windows Foster's Lager

Norwich are still expected to make the defender’s loan move from Burnley a permanent one during the summer transfer window should they go on to secure promotion to the Premier League. It will therefore now be important that he rests up and gets himself fully fit and ready for the start of next term where he will aim to help the club survive in the top-flight.

Many Norwich fans were left devastated by the update on Gibson and were hoping that he gets himself back fit for the start of next term after his impressive loan spell.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Awful news but he will be back stronger 💪🏻💛 https://t.co/OFmHEJrNEL — Andrea Burns (@Airheadange) March 26, 2021

Oh dear. We will limp over the line now. https://t.co/AXT99DFqdf — Lawrence Will (@lawlaw7988) March 26, 2021

Big blow. One of the best loans we've had. See you in the Prem big man, hopefully you can finally experience a full Carra roaring you on. Speedy recovery @bengibson1993 #ncfc https://t.co/4zdsqpwQAF — Ian 🔰💙 (@Ian_M1) March 26, 2021

Absolutely gutted that it’s the end of his season, as his partnership with Hanley has been a revelation at the back. I hope the club activate the purchase option if we go up, but for now it’s time for #ncfc fans to get behind Zimmermann. I wish Gibson a speedy recovery 💚💛 https://t.co/4bU6VQlfWd — The Norfolk Sonic 💛💚 (@Ginger_Canary) March 26, 2021

As long as he’s back for next term. We need him to have a full pre-season and be fit and fighting for the Premier League, crucial player. I’m sure Zimmermann alongside Hanley will carry us to the title. #NCFC https://t.co/OcKDx3iKI8 — cam (@ncfc_cam) March 26, 2021

Gutted. At least we know that we’ll be seeing him in a Norwich shirt next season https://t.co/xJTNjtUO3O — Adam (@NCFC_Adam) March 26, 2021

He'll still be starting for us in the Prem next season, absolute baller 🔥 — Jordan (@Jordan210791) March 26, 2021

He’s been superb for us this season. Gutted — LFJ (@lewisjarrett4) March 26, 2021

That’s a big blow too the team been brilliant for us so far — NCFC Hogsta (@NCFC_Hogsta) March 26, 2021