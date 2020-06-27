‘Big big trouble’ – Panic starting to set in for these Stoke fans

Stoke City were on the wrong end of a 2-0 scoreline this afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship as Middlesbrough ran out victorious at the Bet 365 Stadium.

Neil Warnock’s first game in charge of Boro was always going to be an interesting one to watch and so it proved as the men from Teesside ran out winners with two unanswered goals.

For Stoke, it was a worrying performance and with the likes of Wigan, Charlton and Luton Town all winning their games on Saturday afternoon, the threat of relegation has certainly increased this match week.

Fans of the Potters, then, were quick to take to social media to respond to the result and many of them could not hide their disappointment and concern as the battle for survival at the bottom of the league intensified further.

Let’s take a look at what has been said, then, by some of the club’s supporters on social media:

Absolute disgrace to the shirt. As far as I am concerned Powell did that so he doesn't have to jeopardise Wigan's chances in the next game. Should be fined the max amount possible and sold. — StokieUK (@pharbron) June 27, 2020

Consider yourselves booed off from my living room. — Lee Wagstaff (@Lee_Wagstaff86) June 27, 2020

Against an absolute dire side like Boro and we start 1 up top…. — LeeG (@leeg1972) June 27, 2020

WE ARE IN BIG BIG TROUBLE 😭 — Leigh Salmon (@scfc_leigh) June 27, 2020

Not our season. Relegation may be knocking! — Jacob Owen (@JacobAOwen22) June 27, 2020

When is? — Shôn Douglas (@shondo) June 27, 2020

Cant wait to take 6k to crewe next year — Jack (@SCFCJ94) June 27, 2020

Did Powell just get sent off so he didn’t have to play Wigan — Jack (@JackBostock85) June 27, 2020