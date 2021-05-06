‘Big, big suitors after him’ – Key Sunderland figure delivers transfer prediction regarding 2-goal starlet

Lee Johnson has tipped Jack Diamond to attract ‘big, big suitors’ in the future if he continues to fulfill his potential with Sunderland.

The 21-year-old winger has enjoyed a decent breakthrough season at the Stadium Of Light after impressing during a loan spell with Harrogate Town last season.

So far this term Diamond has made 31 appearances for the Black Cats, scoring two goals and creating four more.

There’s a feeling that next term will be the winger’s opportunity to really step up to the plate, and according to Johnson, he’s not far away from potentially attracting some major interest from those higher up the pyramid.

As quoted by the Sunderland Echo, Johnson said: “It was an important game, and it shows the trust we have in younger players like Jack Diamond,” Johnson said.

“I thought Jack was excellent, in the first half particularly.

“I’ve been talking to him a lot about taking bigger touches and being more direct.

“When it actually falls for him in terms of that final ball or that finish, I think he’ll have a hot streak and he’ll probably end up with big, big suitors after him.”

Think you’re a big Sunderland fan? Take our 18 question quiz to find out<strong>

1 of 18 What year were Sunderland formed? 1879 1880 1881 1882

The verdict There’s no doubt that Jack Diamond is set for a bright future. The winger is far from the finished article, but with a bit of work there’s a feeling that he could be a big player for Lee Johnson’s side. Who knows, with the play-offs just around the corner there’s an opportunity for a player like the 21-year-old to become a hero in the club’s pursuit of promotion.