Big Adam Armstrong development emerges as Southampton, Norwich City and Crystal Palace circle

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has opted to not include Adam Armstrong in his side to face Swansea City this afternoon amid interest in the forward from the Premier League.

Armstrong struck 28 goals for Blackburn in the Championship last season and has entered the final 12 months of his deal at Ewood Park.

Football League World understand that the Blackburn man has been earmarked as Danny Ings’ replacement at Southampton, although reports of interest from Norwich City, Watford and Crystal Palace have emerged since.

Today, Mowbray has pulled Armstrong from the limelight, leaving him out of his Blackburn squad to take on Swansea on the opening day of the Championship season.

Instead he’s opted for Tyrhys Dolan, Sam Gallagher and Ben Brereton in his attack to take on Russell Martin’s Swansea.

The 24-year-old’s 28 goals came in only 40 appearances last season, with Armstrong backing that up with a handful of assists too.

The Newcastle United academy graduate scored three hat-tricks over the course of the season against Wycombe Wanderers, Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City. The latter two came in the space of the final three games of the 2020/21 campaign, when Armstrong scored seven goals in just three appearances.

The Verdict

Interest in Armstrong is really intensifying now and it is little surprise that Mowbray has opted to not include him in the Blackburn squad today.

The safe money would be on Armstrong making the move to the Premier League eventually, so Mowbray’s decision is a nod to the future without the 24-year-old.

It’s disappointing to lose Armstrong from a Blackburn perspective, but after his return of goals last season, it is hardly a surprise. 28 goals in 40 games, including three hat-tricks, is outstanding for a mid-table side.

