‘Bielsa’s babes’, ‘Good stuff’ – These Leeds United fans delighted with incoming transfer news

Published

1 min ago

on

Cody Drameh has signed a four-year deal at Leeds United, turning his back on Fulham and taking the progression path at Elland Road.

Leeds have been good to their under-23 players since Marcelo Bielsa was appointed as the club’s head-coach, with the 65-year-old not afraid to lean on younger players to complement the senior squad.

It’s been announced that Drameh, 18, has penned a deal at Elland Road until 2024, with the right-back looking to take his first steps into senior football under Bielsa after failing to break into Scott Parker’s squad.

He follows the likes of Joe Gelhardt into Leeds this summer, whilst Jamie Shackleton, Mateusz Bogusz and Leif Davis are other young players looking to push on in the Premier League after debuts under Bielsa in the Championship.

The excitement is certainly growing when it comes to Leeds’ young players and that’s evident in the reaction to Drameh’s arrival.

Here, we look at what the Leeds fans are saying…


