‘Bielsa’s babes’, ‘Good stuff’ – These Leeds United fans delighted with incoming transfer news

Cody Drameh has signed a four-year deal at Leeds United, turning his back on Fulham and taking the progression path at Elland Road.

Leeds have been good to their under-23 players since Marcelo Bielsa was appointed as the club’s head-coach, with the 65-year-old not afraid to lean on younger players to complement the senior squad.

It’s been announced that Drameh, 18, has penned a deal at Elland Road until 2024, with the right-back looking to take his first steps into senior football under Bielsa after failing to break into Scott Parker’s squad.

He follows the likes of Joe Gelhardt into Leeds this summer, whilst Jamie Shackleton, Mateusz Bogusz and Leif Davis are other young players looking to push on in the Premier League after debuts under Bielsa in the Championship.

The excitement is certainly growing when it comes to Leeds’ young players and that’s evident in the reaction to Drameh’s arrival.

Here, we look at what the Leeds fans are saying…

fulham fans rattled — ²⁵🇶🇦 (@vieiraview) August 13, 2020

Our U23s are going to win the league cup — Barney V2 PREM 🏆 (@barney___21) August 13, 2020

Loving all this youth talent coming through the door. Loads of potential in our u23s now — Poz (@Poz89) August 13, 2020

This is a great signing. To this spamming about Bielsa and ‘first team signings,’ please chill. The window doesn’t shut til 5th October, for goodness sake! — Mark Hollings 💙💛 🏳️‍🌈🌹 (@markydh) August 13, 2020

Great news but I literally can’t concentrate on anything other than the new kit and what’ll look like. Please put me out my misery and take all of my money it’s burning a hole in my pocket — farleyninja (@farleyninja) August 13, 2020

Another great signing and one for the future happy we are bringing in some youth to add depth to our squad ❤️ no let’s focus on strengthening our First 11 — Scott Simpson (@scottsimo1985) August 13, 2020

Good stuff😍 — Connor Mahoney! LUFC (C) 🏆 (@ConnorMOT92) August 13, 2020