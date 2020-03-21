‘Bielsa would have loved that team’ – Many Leeds United fans react to Arsenal throwback

Leeds United posted a replay of their 1972 FA Cup success on Twitter last night, which has drawn an excited response from fans of the Yorkshire club.

With EFL fixtures suspended until at least the 30th of April due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many clubs are looking into the archives in order to keep their fans entertained.

Luckily for the Whites, they’ve got a fair bit to choose from and last night they opted for the 1972 FA Cup final victory.

Don Revie’s side had been defeated in the final by Chelsea two years earlier but beat Arsenal 1-0 at the old Wembley Stadium in 1972 to get their hands on the FA Cup for the first time in their history.

Allan Clarke scored the decisive goal in the 53rd minute, connecting with Mick Jones’ cross and powering a header past the Gunners goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

To this day, the Whites have not yet been able to repeat the feat, despite making it to the FA Cup final again in the 1972/73 campaign.

The throwback to the FA Cup final win certainly appears to have gone down well with fans of the Yorkshire club, many of whom took to Twitter to express their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

Watching this shows how good we was at bossing the 442 formation. Absolute joy to watch history like this! #lufc https://t.co/bqydK6IYXS — Alfie O'Sullivan (@AlfieOSulliivan) March 20, 2020

Marching on together the best supported team in the world with the best fans…Our players should watch that team.. Bielsa would have loved that team https://t.co/tr347OOL5A — Michael (@e8a6385d127042b) March 20, 2020

This’ll cheer us up 👍 https://t.co/PDBGy6p8Sc — Shaun Wilkinson (@wilko3522) March 20, 2020

That was the day I became an #lufc fan https://t.co/18WZ5MxOZt — Seàn Hogan (@sean_0406) March 21, 2020