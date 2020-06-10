‘Bielsa will remain ice cool’ – Assessing the Jean-Kevin Augustin alternatives at Leeds United: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Jean-Kevin Augustin has suffered an injury setback in Leeds United training, with the striker’s availability ahead of the Championship’s restart looking in serious doubt.

Leeds had high hopes for Augustin ahead of the nine game run-in, with the striker looking sharp in training.

However, Phil Hay has revealed there’s been a setback for the 22-year-old, which is undoubtedly a blow for Marcelo Bielsa.

Hearing that Jean-Kevin Augustin has suffered a recurrence of his hamstring strain. Not confirmed by Leeds but sounds like a set-back for him. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) June 10, 2020

The pressure will be on Patrick Bamford and Tyler Roberts to deliver promotion now, but do they have what it takes to fire Leeds to the Premier League?

Our writers discuss…

Jacob Potter

I think they’re more than good enough options.

Bamford has really impressed me this season, and I think he’s going to be Leeds’ first-choice striker for the remainder of this year’s campaign.

He suits Bielsa’s style of play perfectly, and Tyler Roberts is also a good enough option to be challenging for a starting spot.

Augustin’s absence is a blow obviously as having competition for places is ideal for Bielsa, but he’s got strong options still available to him.

Leeds will be able to cope, as they’ve already done the hard work. I can’t see anyone stopping the Whites in the race for promotion into the Premier League.

George Dagless

It’s obviously a blow losing him given what is expected of him but it’s not as if they’ve really needed him up to this point.

Of course, you want all your players fit but they’ve been fine using the likes of Bamford and, to a lesser extent, Roberts.

They’ll just hope that Bamford stays fit because he is that important under Bielsa, even if the goals tally could be higher with him.

Throughout the season we’ve seen the goals shared across the squad and I think we’ll see that trend continue – this is in no way cause for alarm over a potential derailing.

Alfie Burns

Look, there’s no denying that there was a buzz around Leeds with regard to Augustin, who looked sharp and ready to have some sort of impact in the run-in. However, this isn’t as much of a blow as some will make out.

Patrick Bamford was always going to be the main man ahead of the restart and the form that Tyler Roberts showed pre-postponement was excellent; his brace at Hull was pure class and if he’s in that type of mood, he’s got a big role to play from here.

Bielsa will need one of that pair to go on a little run of form from here and maybe score five or six goals, but they’ve both got it in them to do just that.

Augustin might’ve eased the pressure, but this is the business end of the season and there would be pressure floating around anyway.

Leeds can overcome this and Bielsa will remain ice cool despite the blow.

George Harbey

Bamford has been a key player for Leeds since joining them from Middlesbrough last summer, and regardless of what fans think about him, he always tends to pop up with a vital goal or two.

But it’s obviously a massive risk for Leeds to be going into an automatic promotion battle with only one senior striker, as it looks as if Augustin could be out for a lengthy period of time.

If Bamford gets injured, then the pressure is on Tyler Roberts to perform, and whether he possesses the clinical edge in front of goal to score goals is another question given that he has been used to playing in attacking midfield this season.

Leeds will be okay, though, as Bamford is a key player who can score goals.