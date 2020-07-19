‘Bielsa will make him a proper weapon’ – Plenty of Leeds fans excite about one player after Derby win

Leeds United fans were excited by the performance of Ian Poveda today, who got his first start for the club in the 3-1 win against Derby County.

After an uneventful first-half, Chris Martin put Derby in-front soon after the restart. But the lead only lasted two minutes before Pablo Hernandez equalised, with Jamie Shackleton scoring the winner with 15 to go. Matt Clarke scored an own goal to give Leeds a third late on.

Poveda though has come into the side since the restart. The ex-Barcelona and Manchester City youngster excited fans upon his signing back in January, but Marcelo Bielsa felt he wasn’t quite ready for the Championship.

Today marked his first start for the club – his third appearance in total. Playing against a stubborn Derby side after winning the league, Poveda emerged as one of Leeds’ brighter players throughout.

He was one of several changes made to the side, with Jamie Shackleton and Pascal Struijk also starting. Poveda though has got a lot of fans talking ahead of a potentially big season for the Englishman next time round.

