Bielsa told to take squad gamble ahead of important Leeds run-in

Quoted by Football Insider, former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has suggested now might be the right time for the Whites to bring in a striker from one of the youth teams and into the first-team squad.

The Sky Bet Championship action returned at the weekend as we got back underway with football in the top two tiers in earnest, and Leeds are one side looking to make the next few weeks really count.

However, they were deeply frustrated on Sunday afternoon as Cardiff City beat them 2-0 and a lack of efficiency in front of goal proved their downfall.

It’s something that has reared its head before at the club in recent months and, for Whelan, now is the time for a youngster to be introduced after Jean-Kevin Augustin’s injury blow.

He said:

“The first XI is fantastic but when it comes to changing a game, to pull yourself back into a game you need goals and that comes from strikers – that is their job.

“I find it really bizarre that we do not have any more strikers.

“There has to be strikers in the 23s that are decent. That cannot be all that we have got.

“We have to have options and beggars cannot be choosers.”

The Verdict

Patrick Bamford has been the man to lead the line for Leeds this season but has perhaps not scored the number of goals another forward might have.

He’s obviously integral to how Marcelo Bielsa wants the Whites to play but, even so, Whelan feels some new blood might need to be involved in the squad going forwards.

The Argentine has shown he is willing to use youth time and again, let’s see if he does so on this occasion too.