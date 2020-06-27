‘Bielsa knows best’ – Plenty of positivity meets emerging Leeds United team news

Elland Road plays host to Leeds United’s clash with Fulham this afternoon, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side looking to avenge December’s defeat at Craven Cottage.

Leeds were beaten 2-1 by Scott Parker’s men before Christmas, but that has been a small bump in the road as they relentlessly pursue promotion back to the Premier League.

Today, they enter this fixture second in the table, seven points ahead of the visitors on a crucial afternoon in the Championship’s promotion race.

Bielsa watched his side lose 2-0 at Cardiff City last weekend, but he’s stuck with his players this week and has named an unchanged XI.

There is a return for Pablo Hernandez and Barry Douglas on the bench, with the return of the former sitting well with a number of Leeds fans ahead of such a crucial game at Elland Road.

Many might’ve hoped he was fit enough to start, but Leeds’ bench is looking much stronger than this time last week, which is a regular theme as you scan fan reaction ahead of this huge meeting with Fulham…

Bench has more teeth this week. That's a positive. — Brandon Yates (@Brandon7Yates) June 27, 2020

Before everyone starts whinging at least we have pablo to bring off the bench Bielsa is just easing him back in don’t wanna risk him aggravating his injury again — Stephen Maher 💙💛 (@stevemaher34) June 27, 2020

King Pablo bench at least — Rio32LUFC_ (@Rio32LUFC_) June 27, 2020

Bench is looking a lot stronger! 👍👍👍 — Ross Pearce (@Ross__Pearce) June 27, 2020

At least the bench feels a little stronger! — Martin Roan (@MartinRoan83) June 27, 2020

Pablo on the bench 😍 The way Bamford has been playing I would have taken a chance with Roberts up top and given Poveda a go on the wing – he looked sharp vs Cardiff. But Bielsa knows best 😃 — Trader 12 (@trader12blog) June 27, 2020

That’s a better bench 🙏🏻 — Mark Ramm (@LufcRammy) June 27, 2020