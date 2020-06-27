Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds United

‘Bielsa knows best’ – Plenty of positivity meets emerging Leeds United team news

Published

6 mins ago

on

Elland Road plays host to Leeds United’s clash with Fulham this afternoon, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side looking to avenge December’s defeat at Craven Cottage.

Leeds were beaten 2-1 by Scott Parker’s men before Christmas, but that has been a small bump in the road as they relentlessly pursue promotion back to the Premier League.

Today, they enter this fixture second in the table, seven points ahead of the visitors on a crucial afternoon in the Championship’s promotion race.

Bielsa watched his side lose 2-0 at Cardiff City last weekend, but he’s stuck with his players this week and has named an unchanged XI.

There is a return for Pablo Hernandez and Barry Douglas on the bench, with the return of the former sitting well with a number of Leeds fans ahead of such a crucial game at Elland Road.

Many might’ve hoped he was fit enough to start, but Leeds’ bench is looking much stronger than this time last week, which is a regular theme as you scan fan reaction ahead of this huge meeting with Fulham…


