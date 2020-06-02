‘Bielsa isn’t the type to make excuses’ – Leeds United ready to fight Elland Road issue: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Phil Hay has revealed that Leeds United will pay ‘whatever is needed’ to ensure that their remaining Championship home fixtures are not moved away from Elland Road.

Leeds are facing the prospect of playing without fans in the remaining nine games, with their fixtures at Elland Road under threat due to the possibility of fans gathering outside the stadium.

In a recent chat with Not the Top 20 Podcast, Hay revealed that Leeds would fight against that: “I know Leeds will lobby to keep games at Elland Road and they will pay whatever is needed in terms of a police bill.

“I’m sure they will also campaign pretty strongly to remind fans not to come to games, not to create potential security issues at grounds.”

Whilst that stance is fair enough, questions surround whether Leeds would truly have an advantage playing at Elland Road given their fans wouldn’t be there.

Our writers discuss that topic here…

George Harbey

It’s a really interesting question and a topic that needs to be discussed to be honest.

Leeds obviously play fantastic football on their home turf and the Elland Road surface really suits them.

They are excellent at pressing the ball when they don’t have possession of it and they can essentially win games simply by working much harder than their opponent, but they have struggled to replicate that on smaller pitches like Brentford’s and QPR’s.

Wherever they play their remaining matches, Bielsa isn’t the type to make excuses and he will have his side 110% ready to play on whichever turf they play on.

Jacob Potter

I don’t think it’s much of an advantage in the current situation.

There is no doubting that when Elland Road is at its vocal best, then there is little stopping Leeds United.

The club’s supporters are amongst the best in English football, and they would have been keen to play their part in helping the team edge closer to a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League.

But given the off-the-field uncertainties at this moment in time, it’s understandable that fans aren’t permitted to be present for the final nine matches of the season.

It’ll be interesting to see how Bielsa’s side cope without any fans in the stadium, but I’m sure the Argentine will have his squad well-drilled on how to cope without supporters being in attendance.

George Dagless

I’d never be surprised if there’s a reason with Bielsa in charge.

We know how much detail he likes to go into with his planning for pretty much everything and it could well be a case of that here.

Has he got Leeds so well-tuned that their best pressing can be done on the Elland Road pitch? It must be designed to help them in that aim given he presides over so much.

I’m not a massive believer in home advantage with no fans, to be honest, and German football has shown it’s a bit of a myth without supporters so far but, if there’s anyone to have a reason to want home advantage even without fans, it’ll be Bielsa.