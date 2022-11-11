Birmingham City will be determined to secure a positive result in front of their supporters this evening when they take on Sunderland at St Andrew’s.

The Blues have managed to demonstrate some real signs of promise in the Championship since handing over the reins to John Eustace earlier this year.

Currently 10th in the second-tier, Birmingham will move into the play-off places if they beat the Black Cats this evening.

Having witnessed his side’s display against Swansea City on Tuesday, it will be interesting to see whether Eustace opts to make any adjustments to the club’s starting eleven tonight.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how Birmingham could line up against Sunderland…

Having deployed the 3-5-2 formation during Birmingham’s 2-2 draw with Swansea, Eustace may decide to stick with this system tonight.

Goalkeeper John Ruddy will be aiming to claim his eighth clean-sheet of the season against Sunderland.

If Harlee Dean is not able to overcome a calf injury that he sustained in the club’s recent triumph over Stoke City, Maxime Colin will feature at centre-back again alongside Dion Sanderson and Auston Trusty.

Trusty has been an ever-present in Birmingham’s starting eleven since joining the club on loan from Arsenal and is currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 7.05 in the Championship.

Emmanuel Longelo and Jordan Graham are expected to occupy the full-back positions in this setup.

Having missed Birmingham’s showdown with Swansea due to suspension, Krystian Bielik is likely to make his return to action this evening.

Bielik has made 1.8 tackles and has completed 33 passes per game in the Championship during the current campaign while he has also won 1.7 aerial duels per fixture (as per WhoScored).

Set to represent Poland at the World Cup later this month, the 24-year-old will be determined to produce an impressive performance against Sunderland alongside Tahith Chong and Juninho Bacuna in the heart of midfield.

Scott Hogan will be accompanied in a two-striker formation by Troy Deeney who rescued a point for Birmingham in midweek by scoring in the closing stages.

Hogan will fancy his chances of causing issues for Sunderland’s defenders as he has managed to find the back of the net on nine occasions in the Championship this season.

Quiz: What club did Birmingham City sign these 23 foreign players from?

1 of 23 Przemyslaw Placheta Blackburn Rovers Norwich City