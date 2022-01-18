Bidwell, Walker, Moore: The latest Coventry City transfer talking points

With less than two weeks to go in the January transfer window, clubs are starting to make more and more moves to get business done, and Coventry City are no different.

The Sky Blues will be looking to fine tune their squad over the rest of the window, as they look to break

back into the Championship play-off places of the next few months.

Perhaps not suprisingly therefore, there has been plenty of transfer news emerging around Mark Robins’ side over the past few days.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at some of the big talking points for Coventry, from some of those latest transfer updates.

Where does Jake Bidwell fit into the side?

Coventry completed their first senior signing of the January transfer window on Monday, with the arrival of Jake Bidwell from Championship rivals Swansea City.

The left-back has joined for an undisclosed fee, putting pen to paper on a three-and-a-half-year deal at The Ricoh Arena, although that may now give Robins something to think about when it comes to his team selection.

With Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen currently established as the club’s first choice left-back, a role you imagine the player and his parent club will expect him to keep for the remainder of the season, Robins may have to get creative when it comes to getting Bidwell into his side, in the next few months at least.

How will Tyler Walker fare at Portsmouth?

One player who has secured his departure from Coventry this month is Tyler Walker, after it was announced earlier on Tuesday that the striker has joined Portsmouth on loan for the rest of the season.

It has been a frustrating campaign for Walker at Coventry so far, with the 25-year-old scoring just two goals in 19 league appearances this campaign, albeit with most of those outings coming from the bench.

This move could therefore be a chance for the striker to kick start his career again, and you imagine Coventry will be taking a keen interest in how he fares at Fratton Park, to get an idea of his potential long term prospects with the Sky Blues.

Moore to stay put?

After some speculation, it seems one player who could now be staying put at Coventry beyond this month, is goalkeeper Simon Moore.

It was reported recently that Aston Villa were interested in signing the 31-year-old as back-up for Emiliano Martinez, with the prospect of losing their number one something that would have concerned Coventry.

However, with Villa seemingly now closing in on a deal for another ‘keeper in the form of Robin Olsen, and Robins claiming he knew little of those links with Moore, there may now be a confidence around the Ricoh, that Coventry can retain the services of their number one.