Highlights Fabio Tavares may be on the move due to lack of playtime, with the Sky Blues considering selling him this year.

Jake Bidwell's contract situation is uncertain as his performance started to drop last season, raising concerns.

Ben Wilson and Jamie Allen face decision points with one year left on their contracts, potentially looking for more playing time.

Coventry City narrowly missed out on a play-off place last season as they finished ninth in the Championship table.

Mark Robins will be looking to make improvements to his side over the summer in order to bridge that gap to top six.

The Sky Blues are aiming to earn promotion back to the Premier League, a division they have not competed in since 2001.

Their run to the FA Cup semi-final should be a source of optimism that they are on the right track.

However, the club will also have to take a close look at the players that could leave the club.

Here are the six Coventry players with contracts currently expiring in the summer of 2025…

Coventry City players with expriring contracts in 2025 Player 2023/24 league appearances Year signed Fabio Tavares 5 2021 Jake Bidwell 33 2022 Ben Wilson 18 2019 Matty Godden 35 2019 Jamie Allen 22 2019 Kasey Palmer 32 2022

Fabio Tavares

Fabio Tavares signed for the Championship side in February 2021, arriving from Rochdale after impressive performances in League One.

However, he has struggled for game time ever since making the switch to the Sky Blues.

In his three full seasons with the club, he has made just 21 league appearances, only one of which came as a start (all stats from Fbref).

Coventry will now need to make a decision over his future, and could opt to cash in on the 23-year-old this year due to his lack of playing time.

Jake Bidwell

Jake Bidwell has been a far more prominent part of Robins’ squad since joining from Swansea City midway through the 2021-22 campaign.

The 31-year-old has featured 124 times in the Championship for the Sky Blues, and helped them earn 12th, fifth and ninth place finishes in that time.

However, his game started to wane in the previous campaign, and his contract situation will now need to be looked at going into the final 12 months of his deal.

Ben Wilson

Ben Wilson featured 18 times in the Championship last season, before falling out of the team in November.

The 31-year-old was displaced by Bradley Collins, with the pair vying to be the number one choice between the sticks of Robins’ squad.

With just one year remaining on his contract, Wilson may opt for a move this summer or next in order to guarantee himself more regular game time.

Matty Godden

Matty Godden has been a very valuable member of the squad since joining the Sky Blues in 2019.

He helped the team gain promotion from League One, as well as establishing them as a credible Championship side.

However, his game time has been limited to a squad role in recent seasons, and now there is just one year left on his contract.

This raises questions over the 32-year-old’s future at the CBS Arena.

Jamie Allen

Jamie Allen is another figure that has proven himself as a valuable squad member at Coventry over the last few years.

But game time has been difficult to come by for the midfielder in the last 12 months or so.

With just one year remaining on his contract, there is uncertainty over whether the 29-year-old has a long-term future with the Sky Blues.

Kasey Palmer

Kasey Palmer has been with Coventry for the last two seasons, but his contract is already coming to an end next year.

The 27-year-old featured 32 times for Robins’ side in the Championship last season, contributing two goals and four assists.

But now a decision will need to be made over his future soon, as the club is at risk of losing him for nothing in 2025 unless something changes between now and then.