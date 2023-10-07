Coventry City's squad has a completely new look and feel to it after their summer transfer window spending, but that was to be expected after losing their two most crucial assets.

Both Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer moved on to pastures new after their successful stints with the Sky Blues, and that gave Mark Robins the funds to strengthen a lot of positions in his squad.

Understandably though, it is taking City a while to really gel as a new unit after so many changes, but we could see some more take shape in the January transfer window, which opens at the start of 2024.

Let's look at THREE deals - both in and out of the Coventry Building Society Arena - that could happen when the transfer market re-opens.

3 IN: Abdelkahar Kadri

When the aforementioned Hamer departed for Sheffield United in a £15 million deal back in August, there was always going to be a worry that he would be difficult to replace due to the fact he brought a lot to the team both on the defensive and attacking ends of their play

And that has proved to be the case - Yasin Ayari was signed on loan from Brighton but the Swede is only a short-term solution and Robins needs a more long-term one too.

A little bit more creativity through the middle may be needed in the Coventry squad, and that is why they should target Kadri in January.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder, who plies his trade for Kortrijk in Belgium's top flight, has been capped three times for Algeria since 2022 and has scored twice in nine Pro League appearances this season, adding to his four goals in 16 outings in 2022-23.

Coventry have had success with North African players in the past, such as Mustapha Hadji, and Kadri could be the latest to shine at the CBS Arena should he be targeted.

2 OUT: Jake Bidwell

The summer signing of Jay Dasilva from Bristol City has pushed Bidwell down the pecking order, having been Coventry's starting wing-back for the entirety of last season.

Bidwell has brought a lot of Championship-level experience to Coventry's squad and starting 11, having featured for Brentford, Queens Park Rangers and Swansea before his move to the Midlands, but he now finds himself as a bit-part player under Robins.

Whilst his contract does not expire until the summer of 2025, there is perhaps a way out for Bidwell in January should he want more first-team football, and there's likely to be Championship clubs keen.

1 IN: Harrison Burrows

Should Bidwell depart in January, it's likely that a player who can play at left wing-back will be looked at by Coventry with money they potentially have left from their summer sales.

And in Burrows, there is a player who at the age of 21 has plenty of experience already for Peterborough United, but can also play at wing-back and in midifeld.

Burrows has already racked up over 140 appearances for Posh at a young age and last season he shared his time between the wing-back spot and as a more advanced midfielder.

With four goals and eight assists for Peterborough last season, Burrows could provide creativity and with a contract that will run out in 2025, should Posh take up his optional one-year extension, the youngster could be gettable.