Bids submitted for Coventry’s CBS Arena as update on interested parties emerges

Two parties are believed to have submitted bids for Coventry City‘s home stadium – a development which has allowed the Sky Blues to be given the go-ahead to host their Tuesday night Championship clash with Blackburn Rovers, according to CoventryLive.

There has been severe doubt over the future of Mark Robins’ side playing at the CBS Arena going forward, with Arena Coventry Limited (ACL), the company that own the stadium, expected to go into administration today (October 31), following on from Wasps Rugby Club suffering the same fate a few weeks ago.

A ground-share with League Two outfit Walsall, some 27 miles north up the M6, was explored, but Coventry will now be able to continue playing at the stadium they have already had to move out of twice in the last nine years whilst its future is resolved.

The NEC Group, who are headquartered in Birmingham, are believed to be one of the parties that have submitted a bid, as well as a rival group, with both bids meaning that enough funding is available for Coventry to continue playing at the complex.

BBC journalist Simon Gilbert also reported earlier on Monday that as well as ex-Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley, Coventry’s owners SISU are indeed interested in a deal to bring the CBS Arena under club control, although it remains to be seen as to whether they will make a credible bid.

The Verdict

It is a positive step that Coventry are allowed to play games still at the CBS Arena as it stops any potential upheaval for the club and its fanbase.

However, it would be even better for them if SISU were able to put their hands in their pockets and secure a deal for the stadium and the rest of the complex.

That would mean there would be mo more issues to do with rent like there has been in the past, and it would mean that the club becomes more viable for a prospective new owner with an owned stadium alongside it.

It does make perfect business sense, but the price will have to be right, and it appears that SISU would indeed have multiple rivals.