Monaco have had two bids turned down by Southampton for Mohammed Salisu, with Fulham also keen on the defender who could cost £20m.

The 24-year-old centre-back has played 80 times for Saints since joining from Valladolid in 2020, and he has generally impressed.

However, it appears his time on the south coast is coming to an end following Saints’ relegation.

Sales were always going to be on the cards for the club after dropping to the Championship, and with Salisu having entered the final year of his contract at St. Mary’s Stadium, this is the last chance for the club to get a decent fee for the player.

Given his pedigree, interest in the Ghana international was to be expected, and it’s no secret that Monaco are keen to bring Salisu to Ligue 1.

And, the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (18:22) revealed that they have had offers rejected for the defender, whilst they confirmed there is Premier League interest in Salisu as well.

“Southampton have rejected two bids from Monaco for centre-back Mohammed Salisu. The French club remain interested and are expected to bid again - but Saints are also aware of interest from Fulham.

“Southampton are holding out for £20m for Salisu, who impressed at left centre-back last season despite relegation. Salisu also caught the eye at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in the group stage for Ghana.”

Will Southampton receive £20m for Mohammed Salisu?

You can understand why Southampton are asking for £20m for Salisu, as he is a very good player, and the Sky Sports update claims Newcastle were willing to offer £35m for the player in January last year.

Of course, a lot has changed since then, with Salisu’s contract situation and the fact the club are in the Championship impacting his value.

Nevertheless, you would still think he’s worth £20m, and Fulham’s interest in the player could help drive the price, as we know Premier League clubs have money to spend, and they have been offering similar sums for other players, such as Morato from Benfica.

So, Southampton are right to put a significant price tag on Salisu, but buying clubs will know the longer it drags on, the more likely Southampton could be to drop their demands, instead of letting Salisu sign a pre-contract with foreign clubs from January.

Southampton summer transfer plans

Russell Martin was always expecting a busy summer window, and it’s certainly going to be the case, as he looks to build a squad that is capable of winning promotion.

Of course, he will have new players that he wants through the door to help implement his style, but the financial implication of relegation means departures are necessary as well. And, you have to say that there’s a lot of players who could still leave before the deadline - including Salisu.

Ultimately, Southampton’s business is likely to go on right until the deadline, but they should have a team ready to mix it with anyone in the league.

The Saints start their Championship season at Sheffield Wednesday on August 4.