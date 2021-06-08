Middlesbrough
‘Bids may have to be considered’ – Middlesbrough ponder interest from Brentford and Leeds United: The verdict
Middlesbrough could face a battle to keep hold of Dael Fry this summer.
Football League World exclusively revealed that the 23-year-old is attracting a significant amount of interest from clubs in the Premier League such as Leeds United, Burnley, Wolves and Southampton.
However it’s Brentford who are the latest club who are said to be keen after securing promotion to the Premier League.
Thomas Frank is said to be interested in bolstering his defensive options and a move for the Middlesbrough man could offer good value for money.
But should Neil Warnock sell his star man, and how much is he worth?
Alfie Burns
Every player has his price and Middlesbrough aren’t exactly untouchable when it comes to finances so it’ll be interesting to see what it will take to force the club into a sale.
Fry is good and there’s little denying that he’s got qualities to step up into the Premier League with Brentford and challenge Pontus Jansson and Ethan Pinnock.
Brentford won’t throw the chequebook at getting Fry, but I can see them tempting Boro with an offer of £15m, with maybe a few add-ons included in the deal.
Personally, I think that will get Boro thinking.
Fry only has a couple of years left on his deal at the Riverside Stadium and I’d question whether Boro can guarantee him a promotion into the Premier League.
Considering that, this is maybe the only summer where you’d get a really decent fee in return for him on his current terms.
£15m isn’t to be sniffed at for a centre-back and it could go a long way in shaping Neil Warnock’s squad for next season.
