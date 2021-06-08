‘Bids may have to be considered’ – Middlesbrough ponder interest from Brentford and Leeds United: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough could face a battle to keep hold of Dael Fry this summer.

Football League World exclusively revealed that the 23-year-old is attracting a significant amount of interest from clubs in the Premier League such as Leeds United, Burnley, Wolves and Southampton.

However it’s Brentford who are the latest club who are said to be keen after securing promotion to the Premier League.

Thomas Frank is said to be interested in bolstering his defensive options and a move for the Middlesbrough man could offer good value for money.

But should Neil Warnock sell his star man, and how much is he worth?

The team at FLW have their say…

Alfie Burns

Every player has his price and Middlesbrough aren’t exactly untouchable when it comes to finances so it’ll be interesting to see what it will take to force the club into a sale.

Fry is good and there’s little denying that he’s got qualities to step up into the Premier League with Brentford and challenge Pontus Jansson and Ethan Pinnock.

Brentford won’t throw the chequebook at getting Fry, but I can see them tempting Boro with an offer of £15m, with maybe a few add-ons included in the deal.

Personally, I think that will get Boro thinking.

Fry only has a couple of years left on his deal at the Riverside Stadium and I’d question whether Boro can guarantee him a promotion into the Premier League.

Considering that, this is maybe the only summer where you’d get a really decent fee in return for him on his current terms.

£15m isn’t to be sniffed at for a centre-back and it could go a long way in shaping Neil Warnock’s squad for next season.

Ben Wignall

Along with Marcus Tavernier, Fry is probably Middlesbrough’s most valuable asset and I think it honestly depends how much their finances have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every club has been hit by having no fans in last season, and even though Steve Gibson is a generous chairman he may have one eye on seeing if he can make as much money as possible on one of his players.

The wage bill has been trimmed significantly with the release of both Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher but it may not be enough – bids may have to be considered and if I was in Middlesbrough’s shoes I wouldn’t simply be saying that Fry is not for sale at any cost.

Brentford have new-found Premier League riches and they could definitely tempt Boro with an offer to part ways with the 23-year-old – anything in the region of £10 million must be seriously considered by Neil Warnock and Gibson as that could go a long way towards being reinvested in the whole team for a promotion push.

Toby Wilding

I think Middlesbrough should be trying to avoid selling Fry this summer if at all possible.

The centre back is a key figure at the back for them, and they do seem to struggle much more when he is unavailable, so it does seem like it would be a big risk for them to sell him anytime soon.

Indeed, with two years remaining on his contract at The Riverside Stadium, this is not the last chance that ‘Boro will have to receive a fee for him either, so it doesn’t really feel to me like they are under any huge pressure to sell him any time soon.

If they do decide to let him go though, then given the fact that there does seem to be a number of Premier League teams – who should have the finances available to pay eight-figure fees this summer given the windfalls they receive – interested in him, there is the possibility ‘Boro could engineer a bidding war for Fry if they feel they have to sell, meaning I’d be tempted to hold out for at least £15million if I was in their shoes.