Bids accepted and replacement eyed as Everton and Fulham race for EFL player

Bournemouth have reportedly accepted bids from Fulham and Everton for Josh King, with Southampton’s Shane Long understood to be lined up as a potential replacement.

The Cherries striker’s contract is set to expire in the summer but it seems he could be on the move before tonight’s deadline.

According to Sky Sports’ Mark McAdams, Bournemouth have verbally agreed deals with both Everton and Fulham for the 29-year-old.

It is understood that the two Premier League sides have structured their offers differently.

Mike McGrath from The Telegraph has reported that the Championship club are lining up Long as a potential replacement should the Norway international leave before the deadline.

Like King, the 34-year-old has been little more than a bit-part player this month – playing just 201 minutes of Premier League football this month.

The Bournemouth forward has only played 12 Championship games this term but has been excellent in January, scoring three times and providing two assists in his two FA Cup appearances.

The Verdict

It seems King could well be on the move back to the Premier League before the end of the window, with both Everton and Fulham keen to get such a deal done.

He would be a smart signing for both clubs, adding some more depth in the final third.

Cashing in on King seems the right move and the signing of Long, should they get it done, could be a masterstroke.

It’s likely an issue of timing now and with less than two hours to go, you’d imagine all three clubs will be working hard to try and get a move done before 11pm.