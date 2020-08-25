Bid rejected as Hull, Sunderland eye move for League One ace

Rochdale have turned down a bid from Hull City for midfielder Ollie Rathbone, with Sunderland also keen on the player, according to Football Insider.

Hull and Sunderland will meet next season in Sky Bet League One as both look to get back into the Championship.

Of course, the Tigers were relegated at the end of 19/20 and are looking to bounce back, with Grant McCann aiming to rebuild his squad after a number of exits.

Rathbone appears to be a player he likes, then, but Dale are currently holding firm and would like a bit more in the way of money, with Oxford United and Fleetwood Town also apparently keen on signing him.

The Verdict

Rathbone is a player that is catching the eye by the sounds of things with him performing at a good level in League One and arguably one of Rochdale’s best stars.

Naturally, they won’t want to lose him on the cheap but with a number of clubs lurking at the moment it seems as though it could be a matter of time before he does leave.

Getting the most they can for him, then, will be their biggest challenge this summer.