Bid made as race for Luton, Reading and QPR target intensifies

Luton Town have reportedly made an offer for Swindon Town attacker Scott Twine as they look to beat Bournemouth, Brentford, Reading, and QPR to his signature.

Swindon recalled the 21-year-old from his impressive loan spell at Newport County earlier this month but despite making a fast start to life back with the Robins, it seems he could be on the move again.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Luton have made the League One club an offer for Twine.

It is understood that Swindon haven’t accepted it but that the Hatters’ interest is not likely to go away.

They aren’t the only Championship side keen either, with Bournemouth, Brentford, Reading, and QPR all linked with the attacker as well.

Since returning to Swindon, Twine has shown his quality – adding a goal and two assists in his three League One appearances.

A product of the South West club’s academy system, the 21-year-old’s current contract is set to expire this summer (Transfermarkt) and that means that the Robins may look to cash in this month to avoid seeing him leave for free at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

7 of these 18 facts about Luton Town boss Nathan Jones are fake – Can you identify which ones aren’t true?

1 of 18 Nathan Jones is 47-years-old True Fake

The Verdict

Twine has been fantastic since returning to Swindon but it’s increasingly looking as if his time back with the club is going to be short.

Luton’s bid may not have been accepted but it seems that won’t be the end of this one and you feel we may see more offers as the end of the window draws near.

Despite their current relegation battle, a significant bid may be too much for Swindon to turn down given Twine’s current contract situation.