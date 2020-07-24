Bid claimed to have been made for Sunderland ownership

William Storey has claimed that he has launched a bid for the ownership at Sunderland to take over from Stewart Donald, Mark Donnelly is reporting on Twitter.

The Black Cats are looking for new owners with Donald hoping to sell up as soon as possible.

Indeed, the club has been for sale for some time but conditions earlier this year meant that chances of a deal getting done quickly were soon pretty dead in the water.

Now, though, it is claimed by Storey that he is launching a bid to take over the club, with Donnelly sharing these details on Twitter:

BREAKING: Energy drink tycoon William Storey claims he has made a bid to purchase #SAFC. Storey is CEO of Rich Energy, who previously sponsored F1 team Haas. Claims he has attracted 'significant funding from blue-chip backers' to facilitate the deal. pic.twitter.com/U1IAEp5tQX — Mark Donnelly (@markdonnelly_) July 24, 2020

The Verdict

Whilst it’s good, potentially, to see Sunderland getting new owners, as that is what the club’s fans want, there may also be a bit of caution around this one.

The Rich energy drinks brand was involved in a high-level spat with Haas F1 team last season that ended in a premature ending of their sponsorship and such volatility may well raise red flags with Black Cats fans.

We’ll have to wait and see if such a deal goes through and then what Storey decides to do with the club, with supporters just wanting to see a bit of direction and ambition right now.