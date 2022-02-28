“Beyond excusable” – Charlton Athletic fan pundit issues Johnnie Jackson verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Charlton Athletic suffered their fifth defeat on the bounce in League One on Saturday, losing out 2-0 against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Johnnie Jackson passed his first task as Charlton boss fairly swiftly as he picked the Addicks up out of trouble in the League One relegation fight during his interim spell.

Since landing the job permanently, though, Jackson has struggled to build on seven wins from his first 10 games in-charge.

Charlton last tasted victory on February 5th when they beat AFC Wimbledon, with five straight defeats following.

FLW’s Charlton fan pundit, Ben Fleming, offered his verdict on Jackson since taking the job permanently, saying: “He had a great start when he came in as caretaker manager and continued that for a bit when he got the job on a permanent basis.

“The last five or six weeks have really not gone well. There have been factors contributing to that with some of the squad looking uninterested and the fact we’ve got players missing, especially up-front.”

Charlton have lost to Wigan Athletic, Oxford United, MK Dons and Sheffield Wednesday, who all sit in the top-six, during this run of fixtures, with Ben believing that’s also been a factor.

“The opposition we’ve played have also been very good, but there are concerns,” Ben continued.

Additionally, Jackson is juggling quite the injury list right now, which Ben feels gives the 39-year-old a touch of breathing space. However, once players have been recovered, something will have to give.

“The performances have been beyond excusable, even when you factor in the strikers missing,” Ben concluded.

“It’s been an OK job, but long-term questions may need to be asked when he gets his full squad back because he’s going to have to turn it around pretty quickly.”

The Verdict

Perspective is probably needed when it comes to Jackson at Charlton.

The squad he has inherited shouldn’t have been at the bottom of League One, but now they sit 16th, even after this terrible run of results. You’d say that they are probably going to finish somewhere around there in the table, which felt a big ask after the way they started the season.

However, Jackson’s squad have shown in recent weeks that, simply, they can’t compete with those at the sharp end of the division, particularly with the injuries they have.

There’s work to do in the summer on strengthening the squad and altering the mindset of the players.

Jackson, you’d hope, has done enough to deserve the opportunity to oversee that given what he did in his early days in the job.

Runs of defeats like this never help, but hopefully the fans can stick with him.

