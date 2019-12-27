‘Beyond delusional’ – These Birmingham fans are not happy with comments from key figure after Blackburn draw

Birmingham City are now ten points away from the play-off places as they drew with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park yesterday.

Despite ending a run of three successive defeats, the performance wasn’t the most convincing, with a debatable penalty converted by Kerim Mrabti ensuring Blues left with a point.

Boss Pep Clotet has been coming under increasing pressure following recent results and he felt they got what they deserved yesterday by claiming a draw.

REACTION: Blackburn 1 Blues 1 🗣 "The side showed resilience and despite having a goal down I saw a stronger Birmingham, I saw the likes of Davo, Harlee and Jukey putting the belief into each other that we would turn it."#KeepRightOn #BCFC — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) December 26, 2019

However, it’s fair to say that many fans are not pleased with the Spaniard’s assessment and they are starting to feel he is out of his depth at this level, after taking over from Garry Monk at the start of the season.

The more stylish football that had been played hasn’t been on show recently and things won’t get any easier for Blues as they host high-flying Leeds United on Sunday.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his comments from Twitter…

So our new style of football requires us to play like our old style of play. ☑️ — Arthur (@arthurgallon) December 26, 2019

That was a sackable team for Pep today had we lost… All the creativity on the bench and playing our old dig in ways to get something. Thought Bela was useful on the ball but woeful when trying to cross it.. #kro — ako8888 (@dwayneako88) December 26, 2019

@pepclotet is beyond delusional. It’s the same rubbish that we heard from Zola. Fire him now. — Jeevan Sanghera (@jeevansanghera) December 26, 2019

We only drew because of a pen you melt — bcfc topics (@bcfc173) December 26, 2019

Does this face fill you with motivation bluenoses 🤦🏻💙 — Alan Elwell (@elwell_alan) December 26, 2019

I want to see Harlee out of the door asap — Josh (@JubilantjudeS) December 26, 2019

So,our "new style of football" needs our "old style of football "…….🙄🙄🙄 — sid hobday (@harleysid) December 26, 2019