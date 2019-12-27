Connect with us

Birmingham City

‘Beyond delusional’ – These Birmingham fans are not happy with comments from key figure after Blackburn draw

Published

1 min ago

on

Birmingham City are now ten points away from the play-off places as they drew with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park yesterday.

Despite ending a run of three successive defeats, the performance wasn’t the most convincing, with a debatable penalty converted by Kerim Mrabti ensuring Blues left with a point.

Boss Pep Clotet has been coming under increasing pressure following recent results and he felt they got what they deserved yesterday by claiming a draw.

However, it’s fair to say that many fans are not pleased with the Spaniard’s assessment and they are starting to feel he is out of his depth at this level, after taking over from Garry Monk at the start of the season.

The more stylish football that had been played hasn’t been on show recently and things won’t get any easier for Blues as they host high-flying Leeds United on Sunday.

Do you know where these 15 ex-Birmingham City players are playing now?

1 of 15

Which club does former Blues striker Adam Rooney play for?

Here we look at some of the reaction to his comments from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Beyond delusional’ – These Birmingham fans are not happy with comments from key figure after Blackburn draw

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: