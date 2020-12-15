‘Beyond caring at this point’, ‘Forgot about this’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react ahead of Forest clash

Sheffield Wednesday take on fellow relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest in a huge clash at the bottom of the Championship table at the City Ground tonight.

Wednesday suffered their tenth league defeat of the campaign against South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley on Saturday, although a first victory under Tony Pulis could see the Owls end tonight just one point from safety.

However, Wednesday have taken just three points from Pulis’ seven games in charge since he replaced Garry Monk last month, although the Hillsborough outfit do have an outstanding recent record at the City Ground.

Quiz: Did these 25 players make more or less than 100 Sheffield Wednesday appearances?

1 of 25 Did Lee Grant make more or less than 100 Owls appearances? More Less

A first-half hat-trick from Jordan Rhodes was enough to seal a 4-0 victory almost exactly 12 months ago, which is one of five Wednesday wins in their previous six trips to Forest.

Ahead of this evening’s game, Wednesday’s official Twitter account sent out a tweet, and we’ve been looking at how the Hillsborough faithful have been reacting.

And despite their impressive recent results against Forest, it’s fair to say that the Wednesdayites aren’t confident of getting three points against Chris Hughton’s men this time around.

Check their best responses below:

Beyond caring at this point, there’s no desire to win and when we are winning there’s no desire to keep a lead. Shocking — DaDdY cOoL (@Wetsockmunch) December 15, 2020

i didn’t even check to see if we were playing anymore — jack fan of tropical (@JSeyebrows) December 15, 2020

I’d just keep it quiet lads. — Feezy (@owl_s6) December 15, 2020

Wait were playing tonight??? — Archie (@swfcAW) December 15, 2020

Wonder how many you’ll lose by today — 🦉 (@ecp1867) December 15, 2020

The first match you’ll see where both teams lose…. ✊🏼💦 https://t.co/eaQiqSIBSI — carl mitchell (@carl_mitch) December 15, 2020

Just when I needed that extra 3% of misery #swfc https://t.co/9uLIYqMLRK — . (@Trigger1410) December 15, 2020