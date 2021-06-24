‘Beyond a joke’, ‘Summer ruined’ – Many Barnsley fans react to major club announcement

Many Barnsley fans have today taken to Twitter to react to the news that Valerien Ismael is leaving the club to take over as manager of West Bromwich Albion.

The Frenchman originally took charge of the Tykes back in October last year and led his plucky side to an unlikely top six finish in the campaign just gone as they eventually went on to lose out to Swansea City in the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi finals.

West Brom have long been linked with Ismael and they have now got their man after a long drawn out managerial recruitment process that has ended with them paying the required compensation to snare the 45-year-old away from Oakwell.

Naturally the news of Ismael’s departure didn’t take long to reach the Barnsley faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the matter.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters via Twitter.

And that’s me finished…. — Neil (@neilmeynell) June 24, 2021

They will never learn. Well cheers there’s a good chance of a relegation battle now 😴😴 — SBFC0 (@SBFCO1) June 24, 2021

Don’t wish him well at all. Hope he is sacked by Xmas. — Lectio nihil dignum (@ontheleftwing) June 24, 2021

Not even a full season only in it for the money clearly — Tom Hayes (@TomHayes69) June 24, 2021

Brush it off and move on. Is what it is, thank him then forget him — Ross Germany (@Shez247) June 24, 2021

NOOO. Best of luck at West Brom and thank you for everything ❤️ — alexRed (@AlexRed00561762) June 24, 2021

Remember when there was actually loyalty in the world — Ben 🔴⚪️ (@King_stylezz) June 24, 2021

Summer ruined, cheers val for the memories — 𝕄𝕒𝕕𝕕𝕠𝕩☔ (@Scrogss) June 24, 2021

Thanks for last season val but very disappointing. — Clare ford (@Thedinks1Clare) June 24, 2021

One season can we please try and not sell or get rid of staff / players to try and build on what we have. @BarnsleyFC beyond a joke starting a fresh every year! — Tom Stanley (@stanley_co) June 24, 2021

Sick of this every season. — Miles McDermott (@miles_mcdermott) June 24, 2021

Didn't take long 😴😴😴 — Barnsley On Tour (@BarnsleyOnTour) June 24, 2021