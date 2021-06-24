Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Barnsley

‘Beyond a joke’, ‘Summer ruined’ – Many Barnsley fans react to major club announcement

Published

9 mins ago

on

Many Barnsley fans have today taken to Twitter to react to the news that Valerien Ismael is leaving the club to take over as manager of West Bromwich Albion. 

The Frenchman originally took charge of the Tykes back in October last year and led his plucky side to an unlikely top six finish in the campaign just gone as they eventually went on to lose out to Swansea City in the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi finals.

West Brom have long been linked with Ismael and they have now got their man after a long drawn out managerial recruitment process that has ended with them paying the required compensation to snare the 45-year-old away from Oakwell.

Naturally the news of Ismael’s departure didn’t take long to reach the Barnsley faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the matter.

