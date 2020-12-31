Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Beyond a joke’, ‘Embarrassing’ – These Derby County fans react to latest club update

Published

25 mins ago

on

Derby County’s players have not been paid their December wages as the club’s takeover saga continues, although that could be concluded ‘imminently’.

Sheikh Khaled has been hoping to buy the Rams for the past few months, and it was reported in November that the potential deal had been approved by the EFL.

Yet, no further announcements have been forthcoming, despite plenty of reassurances that it would happen.

And, the Telegraph have revealed that the ongoing situation meant the players were not paid their salaries on time this month, but it should be sorted once the takeover goes through.

Pleasingly for Rams fans, they state that official confirmation on that is ‘imminent’, and they even claim it could be finalised this evening.

Despite that, some Derby supporters are frustrated that the process has dragged on this long, whilst they aren’t happy that the club have failed to pay the players, which is a bad look.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


