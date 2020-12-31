‘Beyond a joke’, ‘Embarrassing’ – These Derby County fans react to latest club update

Derby County’s players have not been paid their December wages as the club’s takeover saga continues, although that could be concluded ‘imminently’.

#dcfc fail to pay players on time due to takeover delay. Unfortunate news, obviously, but sources insist the takeover will be completed very soon. Story with @mcgrathmike https://t.co/4fBF4LCvhp — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) December 31, 2020

Sheikh Khaled has been hoping to buy the Rams for the past few months, and it was reported in November that the potential deal had been approved by the EFL.

Yet, no further announcements have been forthcoming, despite plenty of reassurances that it would happen.

And, the Telegraph have revealed that the ongoing situation meant the players were not paid their salaries on time this month, but it should be sorted once the takeover goes through.

Pleasingly for Rams fans, they state that official confirmation on that is ‘imminent’, and they even claim it could be finalised this evening.

Despite that, some Derby supporters are frustrated that the process has dragged on this long, whilst they aren’t happy that the club have failed to pay the players, which is a bad look.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Embarrassing whichever way you look at it — Nash Gill (@NashG88) December 31, 2020

Do you know what the hold up is? Embarrassing now for the club. — Darran Allsopp (@DarranA1979) December 31, 2020

How soon though? It's been going on for far too long now. Its always been very soon for it to be completed. — ben edwards (@BenedwardsBen) December 31, 2020

Same thing happened this time last year, noting to see here. — Barnaby & Chris (@AmbroseBarnaby) December 31, 2020

Getting beyond a joke now — Peter Filipowicz (@TridentRAM) December 31, 2020

The sooner Mel Morris leaves our club the better. Embarrassing and disgraceful in equal measure #morrisout — sean igoe (@hutch172) December 31, 2020

Burnley got approval then signed next day Derby got approval 2 months ago — Mark Watson (@markwatson1981) December 31, 2020