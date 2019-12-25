‘Between £15-20 million’ – Brentford fan pundit talks figures amidst Tottenham and Arsenal interest

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Regular Punter’ series, where we gather original opinions from select, passionate fans of the clubs concerned on matters surrounding their team and share them with a wider audience…

Football League World’s Brentford fan pundit Rhys Byron has given a strong indication of how much money the club should be demanding for the services of in-form winger Said Benrahma.

The Algerian’s fine form for the west London club hasn’t gone unnoticed by clubs from afar, with a recent report by Team Talk stating that Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have both joined the race for the 24-year-old’s signature.

With three goals and five assists to his name this season, Benrahma is something of a hot property as the January transfer window looms ever larger, with clubs seemingly queueing up to bid for his services.

We caught up with Byron recently to put the latest rumours to our fan pundit, who was quick to name his price for the talented wideman:

“Last season I wouldn’t have taken any less than £20 million but due to him being hot and cold this season, I feel a more reasonable fee between £15-20 million could be demanded by Brentford for a team to acquire his services.

“I wouldn’t say he necessarily wants to leave as he has formed a strong bond with the Brentford fans and always looks happy when wearing the club’s shirt.

“However, if a club like Tottenham or Arsenal came calling and offered him the right playing assurances, he would be a fool to say no to a move.

“He would be missed at Griffin Park but he would certainly leave with our blessing.”

Brentford would be wise to create a bidding war between all of the interested parties if bids for the winger did indeed come to fruition as this would allow the west London club to demand a more pricey fee for the 24-year-old.

However the main target for Brentford this coming transfer window should be to keep hold of their best players, with speculation also surrounding the future of Ollie Watkins in recent weeks, whilst the ever improving figure of Bryan Mbeumo is sure to attract interest in his services sooner or later.