Rob Atkinson made the loan move to Portsmouth from Bristol City in the winter transfer window and has wasted no time in making his mark since changing Ashton Gate for Fratton Park.

The 26-year-old has walked straight into John Mousinho’s side and has played his part in earning three successive victories to help ease their worries at the bottom of the Championship table, with nine points separating them and the relegation places right now.

Despite being forced off in the first half of Pompey’s 2-1 victory over Queens Park Rangers at the weekend with a calf injury, the centre-back has immediately endeared himself to his new fanbase, who have looked decidedly sturdier at the back since his arrival last month.

With that in mind, we spoke to Football League World’s Portsmouth fan pundit Miltos Ioannidis about the defender’s future this summer, with his side likely to want to keep his services on a permanent basis after his recent showings.

Rob Atkinson, Portsmouth impact heralded after Bristol City switch

Having been ruled out for close to two years with an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained back in February 2023, Atkinson has settled back into life on the pitch with ease of late, with Pompey benefiting from his return to fitness.

His assuredness at the back has contributed towards five wins from his first eight starts for his temporary side, as well as a stalemate with promotion-chasing Burnley at Fratton Park.

That steeliness has seen Mousinho’s team clamber away from danger in recent weeks, and Ioannidis has been impressed by what he has seen from the Bristol City loanee, although he is sceptical about their chances of making his move permanent in the summer.

When asked about the defender’s situation, the Pompey fan said: “Rob Atkinson is a brilliant defender at this level, and the probability of Bristol City letting him leave this summer primarily lies with how they fare come the end of the season. Right now they are pushing for a play-off place.

Rob Atkinson Portsmouth Championship stats (FBRef) Appearances 9 Starts 8 Minutes played 654 Points earned per appearances 1.78

“I think the perfect way to describe Rob Atkinson as a player is that he is a better version and more complete version of Sean Raggett, who I was a massive fan of last season in League One.

“Although he is really tall, he is extremely comfortable on the ball, he is a very complete defender; he is really good in the air and has paired really well with every other centre-back he has played with so far.”

Rob Atkinson valuation made after impressive Portsmouth stint

Atkinson’s contract at Ashton Gate elapses next summer, which may lead to City listening to offers for their defender in the coming months.

That scenario could play into Pompey’s hands if they do indeed retain their Championship status, with an accomplished figurehead at the heart of the backline making all the difference in the second-half of the season.

Ioannidis believes a low seven-figure fee could well tempt the Robins into parting with a player who has been deemed surplus to requirements since his return to fitness, although his form at Fratton Park could tempt his parent club into keeping him on the books for a longer period of time.

He continued: "The maximum amount of money I would give for him, given his age and previous injury record, and also his experience and how hood he is, I think would be around the £1-1.5 million mark, I think that is about fair.

“My gut feeling says that Bristol City are not going to let him go, but nevertheless he is a very good defender and I would be happy to see him again next season at Fratton Park on a permanent deal.”