‘Better than Yakubu’, ‘Build him a statue’ – Many Portsmouth fans react as forward breaks record

Ronan Curtis became Portsmouth’s top goalscorer in the 21st century after they beat Exeter in the Papa John’s Trophy on Friday night.

The Portsmouth attacker scored a brace late in the game against Exeter on Friday night, making him Pompey’s top goalscorer since the turn of the century, overtaking Yakubu.

It was an emphatic way to do it as well as the visitors were heading out of the competition before the Republic of Ireland International was introduced into the game.

Portsmouth took an early lead through George Hirst only for Exeter’s Matt Jay to equalise immediately after.

First half dominance came to nothing for Danny Cowley’s side as Archie Collins put Exeter in front shortly into the second half.

Ronan Curtis was then introduced into the game by Cowley in the 63rd minute which proved to be an inspired substitution by the former Huddersfield and Lincoln City boss.

Which club did Portsmouth sign these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 Lassana Diarra? Real Madrid Chelsea Le Havre Arsenal

But Curtis had to wait until the 89th minute to hit the equaliser for Portsmouth and with the game poised to end level, he put Pompey in front just a minute later, making it 3-2 and handing the win to the visitors and taking the record goalscorer in the 21st century away with him as well.

That left Portsmouth fans full of praise for their star man as he took the plaudits on Twitter, here’s what they had to say.

IRELANDS #1 STRIKER — Ethan (@PUPethan) January 7, 2022

Fair play ronan. Fair play. — AlfieJohn03 (@AlfisaDon) January 7, 2022

Better than Yakubu eh 😂 — Joe (@BigGreggerr) January 7, 2022

GIVE HIM A STATUE — Sam 🐮 (@QuelDommagePFC) January 7, 2022

YES RONAN! Love him or hate him I’d rather have him in my team then playing against us 👏🏻 #RC11 #hemakesalltheboyssing 🔵 https://t.co/S09aEzxJDm — Tom Bryant (@CheeesyChips) January 7, 2022

Viva Ronan Curtis. What a bloke. — Jordan (@PFCJ96) January 7, 2022

Ronan Curtis writing Yakubu, crossing it out and putting Curtis underneath with a marker pen on his vest has made me laugh so much. — Josh (@Josh0logy) January 7, 2022

Tell you what. Even tho hes recieved alot of criticism (from me included) ronan curtis has been a top player for us. The fact hes just become our top scorer this century with 0 penalties shows that. — AlfieJohn03 (@AlfisaDon) January 7, 2022