Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Huddersfield Town

‘Better than we had in the Prem’ – These Norwich fans give their thoughts as team news for Huddersfield clash is announced

Published

3 mins ago

on

Norwich City will be looking to make a strong start to life back in the Championship this afternoon, as they travel to the John Smith’s Stadium to take on Huddersfield Town.

Having charged to the Championship title in 2018/19, the Canaries were unable to build on that the following campaign, sliding straight back into English football’s second-tier after finishing bottom in their first season back in the Premier League.

Daniel Farke’s side will therefore be looking to bounce back quickly at the start of the campaign, although the pressure is already on following their League Cup defeat at Luton Town last weekend.

In Huddersfield, Norwich are going up against a side who could serve as a warning to them about what could happen if they do not get back to winning ways quickly, with the Terriers having spent almost all of last season locked in a relegation battle, having finished bottom of the Premier League in that 18/19 season.

The Yorkshire club are now under new management in the shape of Carlos Corberan, while Norwich once again have Daniel Farke in charge, and the German has named a starting lineup that includes three summer signings in the shape of Kieran Dowell, Oliver Skipp and Xavi Quintilla, while Teemu Pukki leads the line ahead of another summer signing in Jordan Hugill, who starts on the bench.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Norwich fans were keen to have their say on their side’s matchday squad to face Huddersfield.

Here, we take a look at some of the best of those reactions.


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Better than we had in the Prem’ – These Norwich fans give their thoughts as team news for Huddersfield clash is announced

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: